Celularity Inc. Announces Resolution of Nasdaq Listing Compliance Matter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) ("Celularity" or the "Company"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), confirming that Celularity has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). Following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, Nasdaq has determined that the matter is now closed.

"We are pleased to have fully addressed Nasdaq's requirements and resolved this matter, ensuring that our stock remains listed and continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market," said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Celularity. "This milestone reflects our commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency. The significant improvements we've made to our financial reporting infrastructure will serve as a strong foundation for our future growth and success."

The filing delays were primarily the result of challenges associated with Celularity's efforts to address a backlog of prior filings, including the Forms 10-Q for the first and second quarters of 2024, which were filed recently. Celularity has implemented meaningful process improvements, including engaging EisnerAmper LLP as its independent audit firm and enhancing its internal controls.

"We are confident in the steps we've taken to strengthen our finance function and ensure timely and accurate reporting going forward," Dr. Hariri continued. "This resolution marks a critical turning point for Celularity as we continue advancing our mission to harness the potential of the placenta to develop transformative therapies."

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Its therapeutic programs target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies. For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

