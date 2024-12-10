MishiPay, a leading self-checkout technology company specializing in innovative retail solutions, has transformed the shopping experience for fans attending events at Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment's (MLSE) premier venue, Scotiabank Arena.

Following the success of a trial in February 2024, MLSE has now completely implemented MishiPay's checkout solutions in its two flagship Real Sports Apparel stores.

Checkout Time Reduced from ~90 to ~20 Seconds

With MishiPay's advanced RFID kiosks, fans are offered a seamless, frictionless shopping experience, cutting average checkout time from approximately 90 seconds to around 20 seconds.

This efficiency is particularly valuable on busy event days, ensuring large crowds can quickly complete their purchases at Real Sports Apparel. The RFID-powered self-checkout eliminates the need to scan individual items, enabling fans to avoid long queues and enjoy more time at the event.

"Our mission at MishiPay is to empower retailers with technology that not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances customer experience," said Mustafa Khanwala, CEO and Founder of MishiPay. "We are thrilled to work with MLSE and excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents."

"MishiPay's quick and easy solution has allowed us to enhance the overall fan experience at Scotiabank Arena. Our main goal is to ensure every fan has a quick and enjoyable experience in our stores so they spend less time in line and more time watching the action," said Mark Blanchard, Director of Retail.

MishiPay's innovative self-checkout technology, developed in collaboration with industry leaders, provides retailers with a scalable and cost-effective way to boost operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.

MishiPay is a cutting-edge self-checkout technology company, that brings the best of online shopping experiences to the physical world. Their suite of solutions, including scan go, cash desk, self-checkout kiosks, and mPOS, empower retailers to revolutionize the customer journey.

