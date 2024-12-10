nShift releases five ways that deliveries can solve business problems

Small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses fear they are leaving money on the table by failing to optimize their processes, learn from data analytics and improve their customer experience. Experts at nShift are calling on growing and ambitious ecom companies to make 2025 the year they start using the delivery process to maximize revenue and solve business challenges.

Smaller ecommerce businesses are better placed than their larger competitors to respond quickly to shifting customer expectations. But many may be missing opportunities to spot these trends. One in five small businesses does not actively track ecommerce analytics.1

nShift, the global leader in delivery and experience management, has identified five ways that the delivery process can help grow revenue, boost loyalty and solve business problems:

Increase conversions at checkout some 70% of shoppers confess to abandoning online shopping carts.2 nShift data shows that offering a range of delivery options at checkout can boost conversions by 20% Lower delivery costs last-mile deliveries make up 41% of logistics costs.3 Investing in multi-carrier capability makes it easier to compare costs between suppliers and automatically pick the cheapest carrier for a delivery Faster growth the right shipping software makes it far easier to ship to customers abroad, enabling businesses to tap into global markets. 52% of customers are happy to buy goods sold outside their home countries. Higher repeat purchases a positive delivery experience leaves people likely to come back for more. Sending relevant messages during the delivery process creates the chance to weave in product promotions Lower losses from returns-returns risk becoming the silent killer of profit in online retail. Running a digital returns process makes it easier to convert returns into exchanges

Carl Nilsson, VP at nShift said: "When it comes to deliveries, growing ecoms leave money on the table. By focusing on using their existing processes better, they have the potential to significantly grow revenue in 2025.

"The delivery experience is a crucial component of the customer experience. It is when they receive their first delivery that the customer decides whether the retailer has kept their promise. The right range of delivery options at checkout increases customer choice. A clear returns policy and regular communications between the brand and the customer during the delivery process helps build trust. By perfecting the delivery processes, brands, retailers and warehouses can win customers for life."

nShift's solutions reduce complexity in the delivery process, creating access to a network of over 1000 carriers. A range of customer-facing applications make it possible for growing ecommerce companies to operate an end-to-end delivery process from checkout to returns, all through one, reliable platform.

About nShift:

nShift's delivery experience management platform drives ecommerce success. Grow beyond limits with constant innovation and the world's largest carrier network. Build customer loyalty with end-to-end tools that enhance experience. Unify data into usable insight that connects and optimizes processes. With nShift, make delivery the essential link between your brand and your customers.

