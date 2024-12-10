SONiC Lite network operating system (NOS) is an enterprise distribution of SONiC by PLVision for cost-effective management and access platforms in data center, edge, and campus deployments. By focusing on core functionalities and performance, it allows enterprises of all sizes to build efficient, scalable networks on less demanding white-box networking platforms. This approach brings vendor neutrality and optimizes overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

SONiC Lite addresses several use cases. It excels in access switches that connect end-user devices like PCs, printers, and wireless access points to the network. It's also an ideal fit for out-of-band (OOB) management switches, essential for monitoring and managing network devices.

Enterprises can unlock significant and critical benefits with SONiC Lite:

Advantages of the white box model, offering flexibility and independence by eliminating vendor lock-in.

Regular updates and security patches to ensure systems remain secure and consistently up to date.

Ongoing feature development that enables continuous adaptation to evolving needs within a dynamic ecosystem.

Lower operational costs achieved through efficient hardware utilization and a streamlined network environment.

The ability to develop custom NOS features on request tailored to specific operational requirements.

By deploying SONiC Lite at the access layer alongside Community SONiC at other layers, you can:

Create a unified network infrastructure under a single control plane.

Streamline operations for greater efficiency.

Significantly reduce operational overhead.

Following the latest updates of Community SONiC, SONiC Lite also offers robust security features such as TACACS+ and RADIUS for centralized authentication, authorization, and accounting, as well as 802.1X for port-based network access control. It also includes advanced Layer 2 capabilities like LLDP for device discovery and topology mapping, xSTP for rapid network convergence and loop prevention, VLANs for network segmentation and isolation, and LACP for link aggregation and redundancy.

For Layer 3 functionality, SONiC Lite provides IPv4/IPv6 support for seamless IP network operations, static routing for flexible network routing configurations, and ACLs (L3-L4) for traffic filtering and security. It also delivers enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) features to prioritize critical traffic, ensuring optimal performance. Other notable features include a DHCP Server for automatic IP address assignment, PoE++ for centralized power management, and Storm Control to prevent network disruptions from excessive traffic. With regular updates from PLVision, enterprises benefit from ongoing enhancements in features and performance.

The latest November release of SONiC Lite is built upon the success of previous versions, delivering enhanced capabilities and improved performance. This update introduces full klish CLI support (Cisco-like), providing simplified configuration and management. Additionally, the migration to the SONiC 202405 version ensures improved performance and scalability.

We've also extended OpenLAN Switching (OLS) support, enabling cloud management capabilities. This enhancement unifies management for campus and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) deployments, future-proofs networks for immersive, high-bandwidth, low-latency applications, and lays the foundation for full OLS functionality in upcoming updates.

A wide range of switch models, including popular white-box options, supports SONiC Lite, providing businesses with unmatched flexibility and choice. This means organizations can choose cost-effective hardware platforms that fit their demands while leveraging the advanced capabilities of SONiC Lite.

In this release, we have expanded Hardware Compatibility List (HCL) to include Micas hardware. The Micas M2-W6510-48GT4V switches now support SONiC Lite. Stay tuned for further expansions of SONiC Lite's HCL, which can be viewed here.

In partnership with EPS Global, PLVision delivers the Wistron ES-2227-54TS 1G PoE switch pre-installed with SONiC Lite a robust, ready-to-deploy bundle designed for optimized performance, control, sustainability, and agility in DC, edge, and campus networks.

With these advancements, SONiC Lite continues to drive open networking innovation, offering a flexible, open-source solution to help customers achieve their business goals.

About PLVision

PLVision is a networking software product development company with a proven track record of serving industry leaders, hyperscalers, switching silicon providers, and innovative startups. Since 2007, we have been leveraging our deep expertise in open networking technologies like SONiC, DASH, and DentOS to deliver comprehensive solutions including our own ready-to-use products that eliminate vendor lock-in, enhance security, and improve cost-efficiency. Learn more at plvision.eu.

About SONiC Lite

SONiC Lite is an enterprise distribution of SONiC by PLVision for cost-effective management and access platforms in data center, edge, and campus deployments. SONiC Lite enables the construction of networks using less demanding and more affordable networking equipment while remaining hardware vendor-neutral and contains all the key features of SONiC needed for your use case (L2 switching, L3 routing, security, etc.).

