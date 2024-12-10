Tourism rebounds to near pre-pandemic levels in 2024

In the first nine months of 2024, international tourism reached 98% of pre-pandemic levels, with 1.1 billion tourists traveling globally. The UN World Tourism Barometer expects full recovery by year-end despite economic, geopolitical, and climatic challenges. UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili highlighted the positive impact on jobs, small businesses, and economies worldwide.

Zurab Pololikashvili said: "The strong growth seen in tourism receipts is excellent news for economies around the world. The fact that visitor spending is growing even stronger than arrivals has a direct impact on millions of jobs and small businesses and contributes decisively to the balance of payments and tax revenues of many economies."

Regional tourism performance in Europe

Europe saw a 1% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to 2019, driven by post-pandemic demand and strong performance from major source markets. Enhanced air connectivity and visa facilitation were key factors. The northern hemisphere's summer season was particularly strong, with global arrivals reaching 99% of pre-pandemic values in the third quarter of 2024. Notable European performers included Albania (77%) and Andorra (36%).

Direct impact of tourism in Europe

Tourism revenues in Europe showed extraordinary growth, with many countries exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Spain reported a 36% increase, while Italy saw a 26% rise. The United Kingdom experienced a 43% growth in tourism revenues through June 2024. Data on international tourism spending also reflected strong growth, with Germany (35%), France (11%), and Italy (26%) showing significant increases.

On track for full recovery by end of 2024

International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 2019 levels by year-end. Tourism revenues had already recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2023. While many destinations surpassed 2019 arrival figures in 2023 or 2024, recovery remains slower in Central and Eastern Europe compared to other European subregions.

Ongoing challenges

Despite strong results, the tourism sector faces ongoing challenges, including inflation due to high transportation and accommodation costs, volatile oil prices, major conflicts, and extreme weather events. Staff shortages also remain a critical issue for tourism performance.

