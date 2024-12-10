VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ("Q2") of its 2025 fiscal year ("FY25"), which ended October 31, 2024. All numbers are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"This quarter marks a pivotal chapter for IPA as we unveil our cutting-edge in silico drug discovery tools, designed to revolutionize the landscape of novel therapeutic development. These advanced platforms offer unprecedented insights and precision, aimed at significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional drug discovery methods. By harnessing the power of data-driven analytics, we're ushering in a new era of efficiency and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. From our upcoming strategic relocation to Austin, Texas, to the continued progress with our LENSai platform and partnerships with world-class organizations like BioNTech and InterSystems, we have focused on driving meaningful impact in the biotech and life sciences sectors," stated Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and CEO.

Second Quarter Corporate Update and Recent Business Highlights

Corporate headquarters is relocating to Austin, Texas: Expanding IPA's U.S. footprint in the heart of a thriving AI, biotech, and semiconductor ecosystem.

Showcased LENS ai Platform at AI-Driven Drug Discovery Summit USA 2024 and TECHday Highlighted unique AI capabilities for accelerating therapeutic antibody discovery.

Platform at AI-Driven Drug Discovery Summit USA 2024 and TECHday Highlighted unique AI capabilities for accelerating therapeutic antibody discovery. First public demonstration of five AI-driven LENS ai analytical tools for use in drug discovery, development and optimization - demonstrating how LENS ai 's unprecedented analytical tools transform the time and cost of novel drug discovery programs.

analytical tools for use in drug discovery, development and optimization - demonstrating how LENS 's unprecedented analytical tools transform the time and cost of novel drug discovery programs. IPA hosted fireside chat with guest Adam Root, Vice President and Head of Protein Sciences at Generate Biomedicines, live at the Boston AI-Driven Drug Discovery Summit USA 2024.

The first annual TECHday hosted at InterSystems' headquarters and featured a fireside chat with Jeff Fried, Director of Platform Strategy and Innovation at InterSystems, titled Disruptive Dialogue: Empowering Drug Discovery Through Seamless Data Integration and AI-Powered Insights . The discussion highlighted how smart search technology drives the LENS ai platform, seamlessly integrated with the InterSystems IRIS platform to accelerate antibody discovery with greater speed, accuracy, and diversity.

. The discussion highlighted how smart search technology drives the LENS platform, seamlessly integrated with the InterSystems IRIS platform to accelerate antibody discovery with greater speed, accuracy, and diversity. Achieved Breakthrough in ADC Cancer Research: Progressed TATX-112 program with antibodies targeting TrkB-expressing cells for next-generation ADC therapies.

Entered into Material Transfer and Evaluation Agreement with Biotheus, now part of BioNTech, for the transfer of AI-enhanced bispecific antibody candidates for hypoxic solid tumors.

Partnered with Mayo Clinic on anti-aging research: Developed antibodies targeting mitochondrial damage markers to advance understanding of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Announced clinical progress with IPA-generated rabbit monoclonal antibodies: Two novel antibodies developed using IPA's B Cell Select ® platform advancing in clinical-stage programs.

Achieved revenues of $6.1 million: Represents a 16% increase over the previous quarter with strong quarter over quarter growth achieved at each of our wet lab sites. BioStrand achieved $0.9 million to date with strong second quarter revenue of $0.4 million.

Second Quarter FY25 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $6.1 million, compared to revenue of $6.1 million in fiscal year 2024 ("FY24") Q2. Project revenue generated $5.4 million, including projects using IPA's proprietary B Cell Select® platform and IPA's proprietary LENS ai platform, compared to $5.5 million in FY24 Q2. Product sales and cryostorage revenue were $0.7 million, compared to $0.6 million in FY24 Q2.

Total revenue was $6.1 million, compared to revenue of $6.1 million in fiscal year 2024 ("FY24") Q2. Project revenue generated $5.4 million, including projects using IPA's proprietary B Cell Select® platform and IPA's proprietary LENS platform, compared to $5.5 million in FY24 Q2. Product sales and cryostorage revenue were $0.7 million, compared to $0.6 million in FY24 Q2. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $1.2 million, compared to $0.8 million in FY24 Q2, with the increase reflecting increased expenditures related to the build of the Company's LENS ai platform.

R&D expenses were $1.2 million, compared to $0.8 million in FY24 Q2, with the increase reflecting increased expenditures related to the build of the Company's LENS platform. Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses: S&M expenses were $1.2 million, compared to $0.9 million in FY24 Q2 and include S&M costs related to BioStrand LENS ai .

S&M expenses were $1.2 million, compared to $0.9 million in FY24 Q2 and include S&M costs related to BioStrand LENS . General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $3.3 million in FY24 Q2.

: G&A expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $3.3 million in FY24 Q2. Net Loss: Net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.09) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $(0.10) on a basic and diluted basis in FY24 Q2.

Net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.09) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $(0.10) on a basic and diluted basis in FY24 Q2. Liquidity: Cash totaled $3.6 million as of October 31, 2024, compared to $3.5 million as of April 30, 2024.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports available on the company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a biotechnology company that leverages multi-omics modeling and complex artificial intelligence through a series of proprietary and patented technologies. The Company owns an integrated end-to-end suite of capabilities to support the development of therapeutic antibodies and are known for solving very complex industry challenges. IPA has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the "IPA Family").

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our expectations related to business operations, financial performance, results of operations, our expectations and guidance related to the success of our partnerships, the gross use of cash, our projected cash usage, needs, and runway, our technology development efforts and the application of those efforts, out-licensing and new client opportunities, strategic partnerships, expansion strategy, the efficacy and integration of new service and product offerings, our ability to market our platform technologies to potential partners, and our internal asset programs, and our ability to create long-term value for customers. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, Canada or internationally. You should also consult our quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks, as discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended April 30, 2024 (which may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended

October 31, Six months ended

October 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2024

$ 2023

$ 2024

$ 2023

$ REVENUE 6,125 6,150 11,388 11,837 COST OF SALES 2,688 3,196 5,595 6,090 GROSS PROFIT 3,437 2,954 5,793 5,747 EXPENSES Research and development 1,155 835 2,797 1,781 Sales and marketing 1,237 921 1,955 1,984 General and administrative 3,273 3,308 7,436 7,295 Amortization of intangible assets 613 711 1,219 1,558 6,278 5,775 13,407 12,618 Loss before other income (expenses) and income taxes (2,841 ) (2,821 ) (7,614 ) (6,871 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Accretion (3 ) (5 ) (5 ) (10 ) Grant income 22 16 168 299 Interest and other expense (income) (117 ) 10 (116 ) 23 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (120 ) 209 (265 ) 136 (218 ) 230 (218 ) 448 Loss before income taxes (3,059 ) (2,591 ) (7,832 ) (6,423 ) Income taxes 506 182 1,280 596 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (2,553 ) (2,409 ) (6,552 ) (5,827 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to loss Exchange difference on translating foreign operations 169 462 689 (708 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (2,384 ) (1,947 ) (5,863 ) (6,535 ) LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.09 ) (0.10 ) (0.24 ) (0.23 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 28,132,055 25,050,260 27,481,210 25,050,260

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) (in thousands) October 31,

2024

$ April 30,

2024

$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 3,534 3,459 Amounts receivable, net 4,104 3,790 Tax receivable 267 414 Inventory 2,010 2,139 Unbilled revenue 932 277 Prepaid expenses 1,655 1,408 12,502 11,487 Restricted cash 87 86 Deposit on equipment 490 475 Property and equipment 15,958 16,696 Intangible assets 23,007 23,557 Goodwill 7,919 7,687 Total assets 59,963 59,988 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,383 4,372 Deferred revenue 1,717 1,353 Income taxes payable 257 553 Leases 1,661 1,563 Deferred acquisition payments 298 284 Debentures, net 3,093 - 12,409 8,125 Leases 11,669 12,118 Deferred income tax liability 3,208 4,067 Total liabilities 27,286 24,310 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 122,313 119,773 Contributed surplus 12,709 12,387 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,767 2,078 Accumulated deficit (105,112 ) (98,560 ) 32,677 35,678 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 59,963 59,988

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) (in thousands) 2024

$ 2023

$ Operating activities: Net loss for the period (6,552 ) (5,826 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization and depreciation 2,810 2,847 Deferred income taxes (975 ) (416 ) Accretion 5 10 Foreign exchange (16 ) 49 Gain on investment 266 - Share-based expense 322 1,120 (4,140 ) (2,216 ) Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations: Amounts receivable (259 ) (45 ) Inventory 172 (75 ) Unbilled revenue (639 ) (429 ) Prepaid expenses (220 ) 150 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,019 679 Sales and income taxes payable and receivable (352 ) 736 Deferred revenue 352 630 Net cash used in operating activities (4,067 ) (570 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (328 ) (435 ) Security deposit on leases - (49 ) Deferred acquisition payments - (146 ) Sale of QVQ Holdings BV shares - 121 Net cash used in investing activities (328 ) (509 ) Financing activities: Proceeds on share issuance, net of transaction costs 1,507 - Repayment of leases (801 ) (715 ) Proceeds on debenture issuance, net of transaction costs 4,059 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,765 (715 ) Increase (decrease) in cash during the period 370 (1,794 ) Foreign exchange (294 ) (468 ) Cash - beginning of the period 3,545 8,366 Cash - end of the period 3,621 6,104 Cash is comprised of: Cash 3,534 6,017 Restricted cash 87 87 3,621 6,104 Cash paid for interest - - Cash paid for income tax - -

