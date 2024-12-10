GCL Perovskite says it has obtained nearly CNY 500 million ($68 million) of funding from several Chinese investors to make perovskite-silicon modules. GCL Perovskite said it has completed a Series C1 funding round, raising nearly CNY 500 million to advance its gigawatt-scale perovskite tandem production line in Kunshan, Jiangsu province. Goldstone Investment led the round, with support from Kunshan Hi-Tech Group, HongShan Capital Group, and Hangyang Capital. The production line is set to be completed by 2025. GCL holds the world record for the largest commercial-sized perovskite tandem module, ...

