Denny's and Keke's Serve Up Operational Excellence With Agilence Audit Management

Leading restaurant brands Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe adopt Agilence Audit Management to drive compliance, consistency, and efficiency across franchise operations.

Agilence, Inc., a leader in loss prevention and operations solutions for the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries, is proud to announce that both Denny's Corporation and Keke's Breakfast Cafe have selected Agilence Audit Management to enhance operational efficiency and ensure brand alignment across their locations.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, Denny's oversees a global operation of more than 1,700 restaurants, with over 1,300 franchised locations undergoing rigorous annual audits using Agilence Audit Management. These comprehensive audits, conducted by franchisee business coaches and consisting of over 100 detailed questions, will be a cornerstone of operational excellence, evaluating every facet of store performance. The insights gained will drive franchisee profitability, uncover best practices, and reveal critical trends for multi-location owners. Beyond franchise operations, Denny's will rely on Agilence Audit Management across other teams, such as its construction department, to track project timelines, enforce accountability, and ensure on-time delivery of critical initiatives. Keke's Breakfast Cafe, a fast-growing upscale diner chain with over 70 locations owned by Denny's Corporation, will also be using Agilence Audit Management for franchisee operations and corporate brand checklists. The platform will support Keke's Breakfast Cafe's annual franchisee audits while enabling corporate teams to create and use brand checklists for monitoring brand standards, signage, menu pricing, cleanliness, and safety and security. These efforts will ensure the entire organization is aligned with operational goals and committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

"Agilence Audit Management gives us the tools to ensure every Denny's location delivers the quality, consistency, and warm hospitality our guests have come to expect," said Aaron Hancart, CFI, Senior Director of Asset Protection and Safety at Denny's Corporation. "This platform will enable us to maintain consistency, uphold our brand standards, and continually enhance the experience we're known for across all our restaurants."

The dynamic and weighted scoring available within Agilence Audit Management offers significant configuration options that support the unique needs of each brand. Teams can assign specific weights to audit categories, ensuring each area receives attention based on operational priorities. Whether audits are conducted with iPads, tablets, or mobile phones, the solution offers unmatched flexibility, empowering teams to gather information and address issues in real time.

"We are excited to join forces with Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe as they amplify their commitment to operational excellence," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence, Inc. "Agilence Audit Management will empower these iconic brands with actionable insights that ensure compliance, enjoyable guest experiences, and an unwavering focus on quality-cornerstones of their success."

Source: Agilence

View the original press release on accesswire.com