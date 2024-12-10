GoDaddy: Contributing Through Unique Strengths: Meet Jelena Nejkov

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy?

I have always had a passion for IT, which is why I started my career in Customer Support. I recognized that someone needed to help resolve those common technical issues, and that is where I began. Over time, I transitioned into technical support, where I had the opportunity to tackle more complex technical problems and further develop my skills.

The most significant milestone in my career has been joining GoDaddy. This incredible experience has not only allowed me to pursue my passion but also empowered me to achieve both my professional and personal goals, especially as a single mom.

Managing work, solving technical challenges, and being a positive role model for my son has been demanding, but it has also shown me the value of resilience and hard work. Each challenge is a chance to prove that with determination, you can overcome any obstacle.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

At GoDaddy, we support the dreams of small business owners. We help our customers select the right tools to make their websites secure, fast, and ready to grow. Since many rely on their sites as their primary source of income, we are dedicated to their success, ensuring their websites remain up and running smoothly.

We believe every small business deserves the opportunity to grow and become something greater. That's why we stand by our customers, offering more than technical support: we provide guidance, encouragement, and a sense of belonging. Our team is committed to supporting their dreams because their success matters, regardless of where they start.

I am proud of my team and feel a strong sense of belonging to them. The Hosting and Sales Serbia team makes daily efforts to assist customers with various challenges they face.

What have you learned about yourself through the projects you have worked on?

Through the projects I have worked on, I have become more patient and empathetic when addressing customer issues. The technical experience I have gained has significantly boosted my confidence in solving complex problems. Additionally, I have taken on more responsibility, fully aware that my solutions impact real businesses.

Much of this growth is attributed to the unwavering support and guidance of my incredible team and supervisor. Their encouragement has empowered me to tackle challenges with greater confidence and bravery.

What advice would you give to someone starting on the Care Team?

When I started on the Care Team, I quickly realized I was not alone. There is so much support around you, and you truly feel like part of a community. You will be respected, valued, and always have someone to lean on when things get tough. My biggest lesson? Do not give up when you hit a rough patch. There will be challenges, but that's where real growth happens. Ask questions, rely on your team, and remember you are not just fixing problems, you are making a difference for people every single day.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

What I appreciate most about GoDaddy's culture is the sense of teamwork and collaboration. It is all about joining forces to get things done, without micromanagement. Everyone is trusted to do their best work, and there is a real emphasis on authenticity - you're encouraged to be yourself. As a woman in technology, I especially value how GoDaddy fosters an inclusive environment where everyone's voice is heard, and individuality is celebrated. It is empowering to work in a place where you are valued for who you are, and where trust is given to each person to contribute their unique strengths.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love spending time with my family, making memories that fill my heart. Most of my free time is spent taking peaceful walks in nature, soaking in the beauty around me, or visiting novel places I have never been to before. My partner, son, and I love to travel together, always seeking out new adventures and trying things we have never experienced. Whether it is discovering a hidden corner of the world, tasting something new, or simply enjoying each other's company, it is about more than just the places we visit. It is about exploring life, immersing ourselves in nature, and appreciating the little moments that turn into something special.

