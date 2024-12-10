Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Dan Stanley, Managing Director, Co-Head of Institutional Distribution, BMO Global Asset Management, and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF: BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZIQ).





BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 15 years, with over 100 strategies, 23 per cent market share in Canada, and over $100 billion in assets under management[i]. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

