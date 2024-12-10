Sertis, Inc.: Sertis MGA Announces Key Team Appointments to Support Brokers and Advance Multifamily Insurance Innovation

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Sertis MGA, a fast-growing leader in multifamily insurance solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its team with three distinguished professionals, underscoring its commitment to empowering brokers and enhancing service excellence. The latest additions to Sertis bring decades of industry experience and reflect the company's dedication to equipping brokers with innovative tools and expert support to grow profitable multifamily insurance portfolios.

Donna Percival, SVP, Western Distribution Partnerships

Donna joins Sertis with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry. Her track record includes senior roles at Distinguished Programs and Chubb, as well as co-founding Women of Wholesale to inspire and mentor future leaders. Donna's expertise in driving growth and building successful broker partnerships positions Sertis as the trusted partner brokers need to navigate today's multifamily market.

Dave Whelan, Underwriter

With 34 years of commercial underwriting experience, including 14 years managing real estate portfolios, Dave is a seasoned expert in multifamily insurance. His proven ability to align underwriting practices with broker success ensures Sertis continues to offer risk-accurate solutions that empower brokers to deliver unparalleled value to their clients.

David Adams, Customer Success Manager

David's background in property operations and maintenance technology has uniquely equipped him to understand the challenges faced by property owners and managers. His focus on ensuring full value is received from Sertis' risk management platform strengthens the company's mission to reduce operating costs and improve risk insights for multifamily properties, benefiting brokers, owners, and operators.

"We are thrilled to welcome Donna, Dave, and David to Sertis," said Mark Gardella, CEO of Sertis MGA. "Their collective expertise and shared commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver stable, affordable multifamily insurance solutions. This team expansion reinforces Sertis' reputation as a partner that brokers can rely on to build long-term success in the multifamily insurance market."

Backed by an AM Best A- rated insurance company, Sertis combines deep industry expertise with proprietary technology to offer brokers and their clients tailored insurance solutions that address the complex challenges of the multifamily sector.

For more information on Sertis MGA's solutions or become appointed, visit sertisins.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Sertis MGA

Sertis MGA is a market leader in multifamily insurance innovation, providing expert support and advanced risk management solutions to brokers nationwide. With a focus on affordability, stability, and customer success, Sertis empowers brokers to grow their portfolios with confidence, backed by AM Best A- rated insurance.

