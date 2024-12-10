Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
WKN: A3D4V9 | ISIN: CA0558691014 | Ticker-Symbol: NG3
Stuttgart
10.12.24
18:03 Uhr
0,690 Euro
+0,304
+78,76 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BTQ TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTQ TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Consero Global: BTQ's Andrew S. Perumal Named to City & State's 2024 Responsible 100

Finanznachrichten News

Andrew S. Perumal, Partner and Head of Client Operations at BTQ Financial, a division of Consero Global, earns recognition for his work supporting nonprofits.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Andrew S. Perumal, Partner and Head of Client Operations at BTQ Financial, a division of Consero Global, was named one of City & State's 2024 Responsible 100 in recognition of his work supporting nonprofits and driving transformative community change.

City & State, a premier media organization covering New York's local and state politics and policy, annually honors exceptional individuals across business, government, nonprofit, and advocacy sectors who work to tackle New York's biggest challenges.

"I'm honored to be named among City & State's Responsible 100 for 2024, alongside so many inspiring New Yorkers," said Perumal. "Supporting nonprofits who are strengthening our communities is a privilege, and I'm grateful to see their impact celebrated through this award."

As Partner and Head of Client Operations, Perumal leads BTQ Financial's efforts to help nonprofit clients strengthen their financial management and improve grants and contracts processes, enabling them to achieve sustainability and expand their reach.

"Andrew's dedication to social impact and responsibility exemplifies BTQ's core values and inspires us all," says Renée Bonilla, Managing Partner at BTQ Financial and Chief Transformation Officer of Consero.

"We're extremely proud of Andrew's leadership and relentless efforts to empower nonprofits to deliver greater value and achieving meaningful outcomes," added David Sawatzky, Chief Executive Officer of Consero.

About BTQ Financial

As a division of Consero, a pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), BTQ Financial offers a full-suite of outsourced financial management services to help nonprofit organizations better fulfill their missions. Core offerings include financial & accounting services, revenue cycle management, interim financial management, and grants & contracts management.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

.

Source: Consero Global



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
