Dienstag, 10.12.2024
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
WKN: A114T5 | ISIN: US87876P2011 | Ticker-Symbol: 2T1
Stuttgart
10.12.24
08:00 Uhr
1,530 Euro
+0,080
+5,52 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 18:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Receives Orders for 8 Tecopower Cogeneration Systems

Finanznachrichten News

BILLERICA, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce orders for eight 75KW Tecopower cogeneration systems for multiple buildings and customers in the Northeast. These orders were generated through Tecogen's project developer relationships.

"As mentioned during the investor call in November, we expected to add to the backlog before year end as there were multiple projects close to the finish line. I am glad to see these come to fruition." commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's CEO.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of renewable energy biases on demand for our products, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial applications. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers' carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. Aggregate run-hours on Tecogen's cogeneration systems exceed 6 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh, CEO
P: (781) 466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@Tecogen.com

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
