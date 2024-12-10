Valsoft Corporation Expands in the Construction Software Industry With the Acquisition of Buildsoft

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Buildsoft, a pioneer in estimating, takeoff, and tender management solutions for the construction industry, serving Australia and international markets for over 40 years.

Buildsoft streamlines the preconstruction process by enabling fast and accurate management of tasks, helping construction companies achieve profitability and success.

"Valsoft's acquisition of Buildsoft marks an exciting opportunity to continue building our legacy of providing exceptional products and services to our customers," said James Cunningham, Managing Director of Buildsoft "We are thrilled to collaborate with a company that shares our values and boasts a well-established global presence, enabling us to expand our capabilities and continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"Buildsoft has built a strong reputation in the construction software industry over its four decades of operation. The resilience of the team and its commitment to providing best-in-class products and customer support make Buildsoft an ideal partner for Valsoft's anticipated expansion in the estimating and takeoff industry," said Joseph Khoubbieh, Chief Investment Officer at Valsoft. "We look forward to working on the next phase of growth with James Cunningham, who will remain as the Managing Director of Buildsoft, alongside the current Buildsoft team."

This marks Valsoft's fourth acquisition in the global construction software industry and a first stepping stone in estimating, takeoff, and tender management software solutions. Buildsoft's management team will stay on board to maintain the business's stellar reputation among clients as the company grows.

About Buildsoft

Founded in 1985, Buildsoft offers effective solutions to facilitate the management of preconstruction tasks through digital estimating, takeoff, and tender management solutions with its products, Cubit Estimating and Cubit Select. Thousands of construction companies in more than 50 countries trust Buildsoft as their essential tool for accurate and fast construction project planning. For more information about Buildsoft: https://www.buildsoft.com.au/.

About Valsoft ?

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Maddocks.

