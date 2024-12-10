Italian researchers say hydrogen storage offers more supply-side flexibility than battery storage, while a German consortium has developed a global hydrogen potential atlas for sustainable production and trade. Italian researchers have found hydrogen storage offers more supply-side flexibility than batteries. Their study, published in Applied Energy, shows the optimal PV-to-electrolyzer ratio ranges from 1. 8 in southern Italy to 2. 1 in the north. They have also found that grid dependence increases by 60% when considering the aging of PV systems, electrolyzers, and batteries, raising the levelized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...