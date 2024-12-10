Anzeige
10.12.2024 18:16 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Lindsell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director (purchase by PCA)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 75p shares

GB0031977944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

73,745.0472 pence per share

50

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50 ordinary 75p shares

73,745.0472 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 December 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Michael Lindsell

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director (purchase by PCA)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 75p shares

GB0031977944

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

73,896.00 pence per share

50

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50 ordinary 75p shares

73,896.00 pence per share

Date of the transaction

10 December 2024

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC


