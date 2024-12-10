Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV3A | ISIN: AU0000066086 | Ticker-Symbol: VUL
Tradegate
10.12.24
20:03 Uhr
4,146 Euro
+0,198
+5,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0824,14420:16
4,0824,14620:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED4,146+5,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.