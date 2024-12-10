Anzeige
10.12.2024 19:02 Uhr
Sensiba LLP Launches Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Sensiba LLP, a Top-75 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, and leader in cybersecurity and compliance services, announced today the launch of its new Penetration Testing service. With this addition, Sensiba provides an end-to-end security framework to help organizations identify vulnerabilities, safeguard operations, and strengthen cyber resilience.

This offering expands and complements the firm's robust portfolio, which includes ISO 27001, SOC, HIPAA, and NIST, as well as mandated frameworks such as FedRamp, HITRUST, and PCI.

Penetration Testing will allow clients to proactively identify vulnerabilities within their systems, networks, and applications before bad actors can exploit them. By simulating real-world attack scenarios, Sensiba will offer deep insights into potential threats and deliver actionable recommendations to address security gaps.

This strategic launch underscores Sensiba's ongoing commitment to supporting CTOs and IT leaders, with highly adaptable, scalable, and comprehensive solutions to meet the complex security needs of today's businesses.

"With the addition of penetration testing to our cybersecurity service portfolio, we're ensuring our clients can stay one step ahead of potential vulnerabilities and risks. In addition, this offering allows our clients and prospects to consolidate their security needs with Sensiba, streamlining the process for compliance audits such as SOC, ISO, and HIPAA," says Brian Beal, Risk Assurance Services Partner. "By offering this service, we're helping clients strengthen their security posture while simplifying risk management and improving overall efficiency."

About Sensiba
Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

Sensiba's Risk Assurance Services (RAS) practice helps clients protect themselves from cyber threats by identifying and mitigating risks to their information systems. Our RAS practice helps clients understand, meet, and adhere to well-known information security standards and regulations such as SOC, ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, and others. RAS professionals collaborate with clients to enhance their information security programs, cybersecurity risk management programs, compliance, and governance.

Contact:
Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager
925-271-8700 x7166
mstevens@sensiba.com

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



