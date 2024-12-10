Deck the Halls With Festive Sunday Brunches and Ring in the New Year in Style at Palate Las Vegas

Located in the Las Vegas Arts District, Palate is offering holiday festivities throughout December where locals and tourists can indulge in themed Christmas Sunday brunches and exclusive dining offers for New Year's Eve.

Spend the month of December in holiday style in the Las Vegas Arts District at Palate. Located at 1301 South Main Street, the newly opened restaurant, offering modern Americana cuisine, will be holding themed brunches every Sunday, a New Year's Eve early dinner special and a New Year's Eve late night ticketed event. Perfect for locals and tourists, Palate's offerings are suitable for those who want to experience the holidays in Las Vegas away from the Strip.

Every Sunday Brunch, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., tailored around different Christmas themes, will include pop-ups from other local 18Bin businesses, perfect for diners to purchase stocking stuffers or Christmas gifts while indulging in brunch specials. Guests can also participate in Palate's hot cocoa bar to create their own indulgent, boozy or non-alcoholic hot chocolate. See more information on Sunday brunches in December below:

December 15th | Elf Brunch

Inspired by the iconic Christmas movie, Elf, enjoy Elf movie themed food and drink specials as this holiday-favorite film plays throughout the restaurant.

December 22nd | Ugly Sweater Contest Brunch

Dust off your best ugly Christmas sweater or purchase the perfect one and be eligible to be one of three winners to receive a prize for the ugliest sweaters.

December 29th | Farewell to 2024 Brunch

Dine at Palate for the last Sunday brunch of 2024 with live music and a selection of bottomless beverages including mimosas and rosé.

For New Year's Eve on Tuesday, December 31st, ring in 2025 with your loved ones and dine at Palate for an early seated dinner or party the night away with a late night ticketed event. See more information below:

Early Dinner | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (last seating at 8 p.m.)

Dine from Palate's delicious dinner menu or indulge in limited-time menu offers:

Caviar Board: Choice of Caspy Kaluga or Russian Osetra with Yuzu Crème Fraîche, Lobster Roe Salad, Truffle Gribiche, Egg Whites, Shallots, Potato Roti and Homemade Foie Cornbread

Blackened Hamachi Tataki: Grape Koolickle, Cara Cara Orange, Smoked Scallion Sauce

Dirty Rice Risotto: Gochujang Duck Confit, Torchon, Trinity, Crème Fraîche

Ube Sweet Potato Pie: Toasted Marshmallow and Pecan Brittle

Telmont Champagne: Available by the glass or bottle

Enjoy live entertainment with your dining experience from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with Serina Rae

"Countdown & Cocktails" a special late-night ticketed event | 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

This special event is priced at $128 a person and can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/countdown-cocktails-nye-party-tickets-1105701124829?aff=ebdssbdestsearch (taxes and fees included at checkout)

Guests at this event can enjoy an open bar package with passed apps which includes select specialty cocktails; unique liquor selection; Sommelier's choice of sparkling, white or red wine; champagne toast celebration at midnight; and select variety of beers.

Dance the night away with live entertainment by DJ Sol from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

"It's our first year doing Christmas and New Year's in the Arts District after just opening in May earlier this year," says Executive Chef Sterling Buckley, "and we have a lot of fun, exciting holiday activities planned for the community and tourists to come make memories with us and just have a great time."

For more information about Palate Las Vegas, visit their website at www.palatelv.com.

ABOUT PALATE

Palate, the newest venture from Bar-Kada Hospitality with Executive Chef Sterling Buckley, is set to redefine Modern Americana cuisine with cultural influences in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District. Palate invites guests to experience culinary artistry with a menu featuring signature dishes such as the Duck Dynasty charcuterie board and American Wagyu Flank Steak as well as Chef Sterling's homemade biscuits. Underlining its commitment to community and creativity, Palate offers live music from Friday to Sunday by local artists and displaying artwork throughout the restaurant's walls (some available for sale). With a tagline, "The food is art, the cocktails are art, and we feature local artists," Palate promises an unforgettable dining experience where community meets artistic innovation.

Located at 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110, inside the Colorado, Palate welcomes guests from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for Brunch on Sundays; Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m from Wednesday through Saturday; and Puppy Hour from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit palatelv.com or follow Palate on social media.

Source: Palate Las Vegas

View the original press release on accesswire.com