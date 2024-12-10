Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 20:00 Uhr
J.F. Lehman & Company Raises $2.2 Billion for Oversubscribed Fund VI

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, today announced the successful closing of its latest flagship fund, JFL Equity Investors VI, L.P. and affiliated investments vehicles ("Fund VI"). At $2.23 billion, the offering marks the largest in the firm's 33-year history and was meaningfully oversubscribed relative to its $1.6 billion target.

J.F. Lehman & Company logo.

Fund VI will enable JFLCO to continue to execute its long-standing investment strategy leveraging over three decades of specialized industry knowledge and demonstrated operational capabilities to help companies reach their full potential. The new fund increases the firm's total assets under management to $7 billion as of November 30, 2024.

"The highly successful outcome of this marketing effort reflects our demonstrated ability to source intrinsically valuable companies, drive tangible improvements across our portfolio and the substantial confidence placed in our team," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "We are determined to continue to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns as we continue to deploy and manage Fund VI."

"We are grateful for the support from our longstanding partners, many of which endorsed our efforts early in the process with increased conviction," added Karina Perelmuter, Managing Director, Investor Relations & Marketing. "We are equally appreciative of the trust and confidence placed in our team by the many new partners backing our sector-focused strategy."

UBS Securities LLC acted as placement agent for Fund VI and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal adviser.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-raises-2-2-billion-for-oversubscribed-fund-vi-302328003.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
