ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 20:02 Uhr
BTX Precision Announces Acquisition of Addison Precision Manufacturing

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / BTX Precision is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Addison Precision Manufacturing ("APM"). APM is the first acquisition for BTX in 2024.

Located in Rochester, New York, Addison Precision Manufacturing (APM) is a world-class machining organization which specializes in producing the most sophisticated and complex machined components and assemblies, serving a variety of major end markets. Known for their wide-ranging capabilities of part size (from .050" to over 50") and meeting the industry's tightest tolerances, APM fits perfectly into BTX's family of manufacturing businesses.

The acquisition of APM is the fourth for BTX Precision. "The team at APM has built a reputation of quality and reliability" said Rick McIntyre, BTX Precision's Group CEO. He continued by adding "APM is a prototypical acquisition for BTX, and we look forward to them doing great things within the BTX ecosystem alongside our other compelling and complimentary business units and offerings."

"I couldn't be more excited to see the company find such a suitable home within the BTX Precision family", noted Rodney Champagne, owner of APM. Champagne went on to say that "Both APM and BTX are committed to manufacturing the highest quality and most complex parts demanded in industry today and developing the best teams of people to get the job done. The alignment in our philosophies and priorities is going to provide a very capable pen with which the next chapter of our story will be written."

Eric Caudill will continue to lead APM as President, building on 25 years of successful leadership. Under his guidance, APM will maintain its commitment to excellence and steady growth, now enhanced by the additional resources and strategic support from BTX. Operations and management will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and a strong foundation for future success.

BTX Precision's continued expansion through strategic acquisitions, like APM, and investment continues to position the organization as a vital partner to market leaders in the most demanding sectors.

About BTX Precision

BTX Precision is a contract manufacturing platform focused squarely on the corners of the supply chain which demand the most sophisticated and capable development and production partners.?B (Build) T (To) X (Print, Specification, Standard, Desire, Etc) Precision signifies the contract manufacturing nature of the BTX family of companies' business, and the design for manufacturing partner role they often play. As such, BTX and its subsidiaries pride themselves on being a design and precision manufacturing extension of the partners in industry they serve.?

For more information, please visit www.BTXPrecision.com or contact Jamie Goettler at jgoettler@btxprecision.com.

Contact Information

Jamie Goettler
Chief Revenue Officer
jgoettler@btxprecision.com
5169965682

.

Source: BTX Precision



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
