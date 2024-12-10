Phyla Earth Limited: PHYLA Announces a Series of International Collaborations With the University of Bradford and UPM and a Significant Government-Supported Land Regeneration Project in the Gambia

LONDON, UK

PHYLA and the University of Bradford join forces to develop marketable compounds, cosmetics and superfood products from the pongamia plant

PHYLA has entered into a commercial agreement with the University of Bradford to develop marketable bio-compounds for cosmetics and superfood products derived from the pongamia (oil tree) plant which are cultivated in PHYLA's land regeneration projects. The partnership aims to leverage PHYLA's existing IP by applying specific extraction technologies which maximise the yield and value of bio-compounds and other plant-based products.

Phyla's Pongamia Pods

Phyla's high-density pongamia pod cluster

Professor Anant Paradkar, Director of The Centre for Pharmaceutical Engineering Science (CPES) at the University of Bradford, commented:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with PHYLA to advance the development of plant-based products. Our Centre has a long-standing commitment to green and sustainable extraction technologies, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our ethos. The compounds produced by PHYLA's elite pongamia hold immense promise for a range of applications, and we are eager to apply our expertise in pharmaceutical engineering to bring these products to fruition."

PHYLA and UPM collaborate to pilot agroforestry concepts

PHYLA also announces an agreement with UPM to explore the biological and commercial viability of agroforestry concepts. PHYLA and UPM will develop nursery operations in South America for PHYLA's elite species of pongamia. This initiative seeks to explore the potential of the plant for large-scale agroforestry concepts focusing on cultivation, yield and environmental impact. Focus is on exploring pongamia cultivation potential on degraded land, contributing to its long-term productivity and environmental preservation as well as providing additional economic opportunities for farmers and rural communities.

Rabih El Fadel, CEO at PHYLA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"We couldn't be more delighted to collaborate with UPM. Their commitment to sustainable practices and innovation is unmatched, and their state-of-the-art facilities and plantation operations will push the boundaries of pongamia agroforestry. We couldn't ask for better partners to achieve our ambitious goals."

PHYLA expands into The Gambia with Presidential and GiEPA Investment Incentive Support

PHYLA continues its expansion into Equatorial Africa with a memorandum of understanding signed with local operator, EcoHub, to build pongamia nurseries and land regeneration projects in The Gambia. EcoHub has been established by local stakeholders, led by Jaha Dukureh (co-founder of Regenerative Hubs, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and UN Women Ambassador for Africa), as PHYLA's local operating partner in The Gambia. Partnering with well-established local agribusiness operators, the regional joint venture aims to scale the production of pongamia saplings for agroforestry projects across the Great Green Wall. The project will generate significant local employment, incorporate educational and certification programs supported by various foundations, and enhance food, energy, and input security regionally.

The project facilitated by the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) has attracted the President of the Republic of The Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow to visit the project area in November 2024 during his Meet the People Tour. The President was joined by GiEPA CEO - Ousainou Senghore. During his visit, President Barrow expressed his strong endorsement for the initiative:

"We are pleased to support this project through The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA), which aims to transform unproductive land into thriving and productive landscapes while creating significant amounts of plant oil to boost the local economy. This project not only provides food and energy security but will also help enable sustainable incomes for local farmers and create resilient climate-friendly agricultural and supply chain systems that can be replicated across the country and the wider region."

About PHYLA

PHYLA is a UK company with operations in India and Zambia. It was established in 2021 by its founders after decades developing with their team the elite pongamia tree. This proprietary drought and saline-resistant plant regenerates degraded land and produces a range of valuable products, from SAF feedstock to proteins and natural cosmetics. It is also highly effective in fixing nitrogen in the soil and sequestering carbon. Headquartered in the UK, PHYLA's operations span Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, with active plans to expand globally to meet increasing demand for land regeneration.

Accredited by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) , PHYLA is dedicated to addressing the global challenge of land degradation, a critical issue affecting over 2 billion hectares worldwide. In response, PHYLA has set an ambitious goal of regenerating at least one million hectares through agroforestry-driven solutions within the next decade. Through its innovative approach, PHYLA is committed to a future where environmental restoration and economic growth go hand in hand, promoting resilient landscapes and sustainable livelihoods.

About Bradford University and CPES

The University of Bradford focuses on creating the conditions for social, cultural and economic impact. With a rich history of making knowledge work, the University's research mission is to drive sustainable social and economic development through outstanding teaching, research and innovation. The CPES is an interdisciplinary research and industrial collaboration centre, which has expertise across the pharmaceutical sciences, chemistry and polymer engineering disciplines with an excellent reputation for contract research and working with industry.

About UPM

UPM employs 16,600 people worldwide with annual sales of approximately €10.5 billion. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM responds to the growth in consumer demand with recyclable products that are made of responsibly sourced, renewable raw materials. It delivers responsible solutions and innovates for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, it is committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change.

About GiEPA

The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) is the national Agency established under a legislative Act of 2010. Its core mandate is to promote and facilitate investment, export and business enterprise development with a key role in policy advocacy to improve the Gambia's business environment.

GiEPA also facilitate both foreign direct investment and domestic direct investment with incentives to entice qualified investments. It also facilitate networking, access to finance and project development to help active private sector participation in national development.

About EcoHub

EcoHub is PHYLA's dedicated local operator in The Gambia, established to spearhead initiatives that combine sustainability, agriculture, and community development. It was co-founded by prominent stakeholders committed to regenerative and sustainable development, including Jaha Dukureh-a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and UN Women Ambassador for Africa; Momarr Taal, the CEO of Ecosoil and Tripingo Foods; and Henry Rowlands, the CEO of Soil In Formation.

The venture will drive innovative agricultural practices and environmental stewardship, focusing on regenerative agriculture and soil health. By collaborating with local communities and leveraging cutting-edge solutions, the venture aims to enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, and promote ecological balance in The Gambia.

