APEX Mobile Media Becomes Presenting Partner of the Fight to End Cancer 2025

The Fight to End Cancer (FTEC) is proud to announce an elevated partnership with APEX Mobile Media, a key sponsor since 2020, now stepping into the role of Presenting Partner for 2025. This collaboration leverages APEX Mobile Media's global reach and expertise to amplify FTEC's mission, bringing the fight against cancer to a worldwide audience.

As a leader in mobile advertising, APEX Mobile Media connects brands with audiences through innovative, data-driven solutions. Their expansive global network and commitment to creativity align perfectly with FTEC's mission of empowerment and awareness, making APEX the ideal partner to drive our cause forward.

"At APEX Mobile Media, our partnership with Fight to End Cancer is more than an alliance; it reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a world free from cancer. FTEC, is not just envisioning a future without cancer, but also actively working to build it, one step, one breakthrough, and one life at a time - and we are glad to collaborate to this cause. This cause is deeply personal to us, as it touches families, friends, and communities worldwide. It's this shared experience that drives our passion to make a meaningful difference.

As the Presenting Partner for 2025, we are honoured to take on a larger role in amplifying FTEC's mission and mobilizing a global community in the fight against cancer. By leveraging our expertise in innovative, data-driven mobile advertising business, we aim to elevate awareness, drive fundraising efforts, and foster solidarity across borders." - Walder Amaya, CEO & Co-Founder APEX Mobile Media

Having been a dedicated supporter since 2020, APEX's transition to Presenting Partner underscores their dedication to the FTEC vision. Their expertise in global markets will elevate FTEC's awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and community initiatives, uniting individuals and organizations worldwide in the fight against cancer.

"This partnership marks a transformative step for Fight to End Cancer. With APEX Mobile Media's support, we're not just raising awareness-we're mobilizing a global community to make a tangible impact." - Jennifer Huggins | Fight To End Cancer, Founder.

The collaboration with APEX Mobile Media extends far beyond sponsorship. Their innovative advertising strategies will amplify FTEC's message, fostering solidarity and collaboration in the mission to end cancer. Additionally, Walder Amaya, an avid boxer and advocate for the sport, brings a personal connection to the partnership. Through his love of boxing, Walder champions the physical and mental strength the sport builds both personally and within the community. Together, we are setting the stage for a future where cancer is no longer a life-threatening disease.

About The Fight To End Cancer

The Fight To End Cancer (FTEC) is a year-round initiative driven by ambassadors, sponsors, and volunteers worldwide. Since our inception in 2012, we have donated over $3 million to the cause. Funds raised by FTEC go directly to the GTX Program at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Our mission is to raise funds for cancer research year-round with the support of the local community and business owners.

Source: Fight to End Cancer

View the original press release on accesswire.com