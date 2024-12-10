Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - The Niagara Falls Convention Centre (NFCC) and Stagevision today announced a new five-year partnership agreement naming Stagevision as the official provider of audio-visual services, rigging and overhead work, and theatre production management. This comprehensive partnership will enhance the 300,000-square-foot convention centre's technical capabilities across its exhibit halls, meeting spaces, and 986-seat Fallsview Theatre.





"We are excited to begin this new chapter in our event services offering," said Noel Buckley, President and General Manager of the Niagara Falls Convention Centre. "Stagevision's expertise in providing comprehensive audio visual and production services will help us continue delivering exceptional experiences for our clients. Their innovative approach and technical capabilities will support our clients' needs across our entire facility, from our 82,000-square-foot exhibit hall to our intimate theatre space."

Under the agreement, Stagevision will provide end-to-end technical solutions including audio visual equipment rental, production services, simultaneous translation, digital signage, rigging services, and complete theatre production management. The company will maintain an on-site team of technical professionals, including a full-time Director of Event Technology, to ensure seamless execution of events.

"We are excited to partner with the Niagara Falls Convention Centre and contribute to their vision of creating outstanding event experiences," said Scott Tomlinson, CEO of Stagevision. "Our investment in cutting-edge technology and experienced personnel will ensure that every event at NFCC, whether it's a major convention, trade show, or theatrical production, benefits from the highest standard of technical support and creativity."

The partnership begins January 1, 2025, and demonstrates both organizations' commitment to positioning the Niagara Falls Convention Centre as a leading venue for conferences, trade shows, and special events in North America.

About Stagevision

Stagevision is a premier provider of corporate audiovisual and event production services, delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions for meetings, events, and conferences across Canada. The company's commitment to excellence and customer success has established it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to create memorable and impactful events. Stagevision is owned by Banyan Capital Partners, a leading Canadian private equity firm investing in middle-market companies throughout North America. Learn more at www.stagevision.com.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a leading Canadian private equity firm investing in middle-market companies throughout North America. Banyan's long-term investment approach and successful track record in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs helps take businesses to the next level. For more information, please visit www.banyancapitalpartners.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group

Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independent, employee owned, multi-boutique asset management firm with over 40 years of history and offices across Canada and in the US, the UK and India. Collectively managing over C$127 billion in assets, CC&L Financial Group and its affiliate firms offer a diverse range of traditional and alternative investment products and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and retail clients. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

About Niagara Falls Convention Centre

The Niagara Falls Convention Centre is the region's premier meetings and events facility, offering over 300,000 square feet of flexible space in the heart of Canada's most famous tourist destination. The Centre features an 82,000 square foot exhibit hall, 32,000 square feet of meeting space, a 17,000 square foot ballroom, and the intimate 986-seat Fallsview Theatre, complemented by the natural wonder of Niagara Falls.

