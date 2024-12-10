Albertsons Companies: Waste Less Food This Holiday Season

Originally published by the State of Washington Department of Ecology

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Ecology's Food Center Lead Jade Monroe was at a Seattle Safeway store this week where she gave tips to reduce holiday food waste. As a Use Food Well campaign partner, Safeway helps Ecology promote food waste prevention through simple steps like smart shopping, meal planning, and proper food storage.

See original post at the State of Washington Department of Ecology and learn more about Use Food Well here. Read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

