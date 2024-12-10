Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
10.12.24
14:18 Uhr
18,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,00021:31
0,0000,00021:28
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 20:38 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies: Waste Less Food This Holiday Season

Finanznachrichten News

Originally published by the State of Washington Department of Ecology

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Ecology's Food Center Lead Jade Monroe was at a Seattle Safeway store this week where she gave tips to reduce holiday food waste. As a Use Food Well campaign partner, Safeway helps Ecology promote food waste prevention through simple steps like smart shopping, meal planning, and proper food storage.

See original post at the State of Washington Department of Ecology and learn more about Use Food Well here. Read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.