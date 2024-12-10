"The Celebration 2025: Hosted by Perez Hilton" a New Year's Eve Celebration Hosted at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant Inside of Resorts World Las Vegas

Ring in the New Year with glitz and glamour with hits from the 90s - 2000s with a live DJ and an exclusive multi-course menu curated by Michelin-starred chef, Shaun Hergatt.

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, located inside of Resorts World Las Vegas, prepares for one of the most tourist-driven holidays in the city: New Year's Eve. With conveniently being located on Las Vegas Boulevard, Aqua welcomes all visitors for a night of fine dining, whether guests are arriving to watch Janet Jackson: Las Vegas at the Resorts World Theatre or strolling through the Las Vegas Strip to plan for fireworks viewing.

With festivities starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st, patrons can dine during one of the two reserved seatings to enjoy a prix fixe menu, accompanied by a live DJ spinning hits from the 90s to 2000s throughout the night, hosted by media personality, Perez Hilton.

Aqua will be offering reserved dining seatings between 4 - 7 p.m. and 8 - 11 p.m., and the menu includes:

New Year's Eve Menu | 4 - 7 p.m. | Starting at $195 per person

Amuse-bouche: Shrimp Pappiote

First Course (choice of): Snapper Crudo: Clementine Gelee and Pickled Pearl Onions Seared Scallop: Uni Hollandaise and Petite Salad (Caviar supplement +$15)

Second Course (choice of): Seafood Bouillabase: Clams, Shrimp, Lobster Tail and Fennel (King Crab add-on +$15) King Crab Salad: Petite Gem Lettuce, White Balsamic Vinaigrette and Avocado

Third Course (choice of): Roasted Halibut: Vin Jaune Cream and Green Onion Salad (Truffle supplement +$15) Poached Lobster: Lobster Peppercorn Sauce and Confit Leeks (King Crab add-on +$15)

Fourth Course (choice of): Wagyu Pavet: Pressed Sliced Wagyu, Red Wine Jus and Cipollini Onions (Truffle supplement +$15) King Crab Carbonara: King Crab, Bacon Cream and Fettucine (Caviar add-on +$15)

Fifth Course: Strawberry and Chantilly Mille-feuille



Gala Seating | 8 - 11 p.m. | Starting at $295 per person

Amuse-bouche (choice of): Foie Lollipop with Dark Chocolate Choux and Caviar: Choux Pastry, Whipped Crème Fraîche and Caviar

First Course: Caviar Service

Second Course (choice of): Snapper Crudo: Clementine Gelee and Pickled Pearl Onions Seared Scallop: Uni Hollandaise and Petite Salad (Caviar supplement +$15)

Third Course (choice of): Seafood Bouillabase: Clams, Shrimp, Lobster Tail and Fennel (King Crab add-on +$15) King Crab Salad: Petite Gem Lettuce, White Balsamic Vinaigrette and Avocado

Fourth Course (choice of): Razor Clam and Green Apple Gastrique Shrimp Mousse with Cabbage and Lemongrass Foam

Fifth Course (choice of): Roasted Halibut: Vin Jaune Cream and Green Onion Salad (Truffle supplement +$15) Poached Lobster: Lobster Peppercorn Sauce and Confit Leeks (King Crab add-on +$15)

Sixth Course (choice of): Wagyu Pavet: Pressed Sliced Wagyu, Red Wine Jus and Cipollini Onions (Truffle supplement +$15) King Crab Carbonara: King Crab, Bacon Cream and Fettucine (Caviar add-on +$15)

Seventh Course (choice of): Strawberry and Chantilly Mille-feuille Deconstructed Pistachio Tiramisu



Reservations are highly recommended and can be booked by visiting www.aqualv.com/2025-new-year-countdown.

For more information on Aqua, visit their website at www.aqualv.com .

For an opportunity to interview Chef Shaun Hergatt for a feature, please email pr@avaroseagency.com .

ABOUT AQUA SEAFOOD & CAVIAR RESTAURANT

At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun's culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.

Aqua is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021,?Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED?with?Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Source: Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

View the original press release on accesswire.com