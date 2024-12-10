Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Timelist Group, a nonprofit organization serving communities impacted by incarceration, poverty, addiction, homelessness, and similar crisis conditions, has announced a new whole-person care initiative designed to support both impacted populations and counselors.

Timelist Group founder Yusef-Andre Wiley has been supporting vulnerable and at-risk populations for over 20 years. That apparatus of support has included a robust network of counselors and volunteers, whom the organization's whole-person care initiative aims to serve.

"Our volunteers and counselors spend their time and their hearts aiding people facing profound crises in their lives. It's rewarding work, but it can certainly take a toll. This initiative is designed to give those folks the support and counseling they need to stay mentally and physically well. The question we're answering is essentially, 'The counselors are supporting the marginalized, but who's counseling the counselors?'" said Yusef-Andre Wiley.





Caption: Timelist Group Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/233022_1be0b6e264da8960_001full.jpg

Lived Experience Shapes Wiley's Approach to Nonprofit Leadership

Born and raised in South Los Angeles, Yusef-Andre Wiley began associating with gang activity at age 13. By 21, he had entered the California prison system in 1990.

In 2000, while still incarcerated, Wiley began leading reform and rehabilitation programs within the prison system. Released in 2012 after serving 22 years, he has since assisted in launching several reentry organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has served as a commissioner on the Human Relations Commission of Union City, California, and as a member of the Alameda County reentry and advisory boards. In 2013, Wile officially founded Timelist Group.

Today, Timelist Group offers a range of social programs, including:

CDCR (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) BPH (Board of Parole Hearings) support and guidance for incarcerated individuals

Reentry services and guidance for formerly incarcerated individuals

Family reunification counseling

Addiction counseling

Classes and workshops in anger management, parenting, substance use, and domestic violence prevention

Jail and prison in-reach programs

Additionally, Timelist Group contributed to drafting the founding document for the newly launched Los Angeles County Justice Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), with Wiley listed as a partner of the agency.





Caption: Yusef-Andre Wiley, founder of Timelist Group



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/233022_1be0b6e264da8960_002full.jpg

Timelist's Whole-Person Wellness Approach

Timelist's whole-person wellness approach seeks to provide physical and mental health support to both program participants and volunteers or employees at every level. With up to 80% of Timelist staff coming from backgrounds similar to the populations the organization serves, Wiley emphasized the importance of comprehensive care.

"True healing and empowerment require more than just addressing immediate needs; they necessitate a comprehensive, whole-person approach that nurtures the physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being of individuals," Wiley said.

As part of this initiative, Timelist Group will now offer:

Yoga and meditation classes

Fitness programs

Gardening programs

Substance abuse education workshops

Counseling resources

For more information about Timelist Group, visit their website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233022

SOURCE: AK Infinite