Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Albert Contardi announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Report") declaring that, on December 9, 2024, Generic Capital Corporation, a company beneficially owned and controlled by Albert Contardi, disposed of an aggregate of 2,438,019 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Auranova Resources Inc. (the "Company") at a price of $0.027744218 for aggregate consideration of $67,640.93. The disposition of the Common Shares was carried out pursuant to a private transaction.

Prior to the disposition of the Common Shares, Mr. Contardi beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 2,438,685 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the disposition of the Common Shares, Mr. Contardi beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 666 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.07% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Contardi may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, increase or decrease some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position.

The disclosure in this news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of the Report on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the Report can be obtained by contacting Mr. Contardi at (416) 361-2832 (217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2).

