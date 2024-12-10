Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Chris Irwin announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Report") declaring that, on December 9, 2024, 2673954 Ontario Inc. and Irwin Professional Corporation, corporations beneficially owned and controlled by Chris Irwin, disposed of an aggregate of 5,855,654 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Auranova Resources Inc. (the "Company") at a price of $0.027744218 for aggregate consideration of $162,460.54. The disposition of the Common Shares was carried out pursuant to various private transactions.

Prior to the disposition of the Common Shares, Mr. Irwin beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 5,861,426 Common Shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 64.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the disposition of the Common Shares, Mr. Irwin beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 5,772 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.06% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Irwin may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, increase or decrease some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position.

The disclosure in this news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of the Report on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the Report can be obtained by contacting Mr. Irwin at (416) 361-2516 (217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2).

