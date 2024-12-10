A Million Ads: Audio AdTech Leader AMA Names Paul Kelly as New CEO

AMA's revenue surges 60% year-over-year as digital audio ad spend nears $11.3 billion

AMA , the leader in dynamic creative for audio, today announced the appointment of Paul "PK" Kelly as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kelly, who has served as the company's Global Chief Revenue Officer for the past four years, steps into the CEO role as AMA experiences record growth.

"I'm thrilled to lead AMA during such a transformative period for digital audio advertising," said Kelly. "With the rapid consumer adoption and salience -driven by milestones like the so-called 'podcast election'-we have an incredible opportunity to help the industry sustain this growth with personalized ad experiences that engage listeners and perform for clients. It's an exciting time for both the industry and AMA."

Amid this industry expansion, AMA has benefitted, achieving record growth over the past year.

Record Revenue Growth : The company experienced a 60% year-over-year revenue increase from 2023, which was previously the highest revenue year.

Programmatic Podcast Expansion : AMA is now successfully serving dynamic creative content across podcast inventory programmatically, enhancing reach and engagement for clients and partners.

Innovative AI and ML Tools : The company launched Studio.AI, an AI-powered suite of features that accelerates the AMA dynamic decisioning engine. This solution intelligently syncs audio files with script lines and selects relevant data triggers facilitating thousands of pre-optimized creative variants with addressability and ease

Enhanced Data Management: Just this month, AMA introduced a key update to its API integration tool, streamlining first-party data management for brands. The update features seamless Google Sheets integration, allowing for efficient handling of large static and live data sets including inventory, product assortments and dynamic pricing

Since joining AMA as Global Chief Revenue Officer in 2021, Kelly has applied his expertise in digital advertising, sales enablement, and management to achieve significant global growth, cementing AMA's position as a leader in audio adtech and media innovation.

Kelly succeeds Steve Dunlop, who founded and led AMA for nine years.

"After thoughtful consideration, Steve has decided to step down as CEO and from the Board of AMA, a company he founded and led for nine years," said AMA Board Chairman, Kip Meek. "This is a decision he has been contemplating for some time, and while his deep commitment to the business kept him in his role, he now feels confident that, with the current strong performance and the stability of the leadership team, it's the right moment to move on. Steve remains immensely proud of what AMA has achieved and is grateful for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. I'd like to thank Steve for founding AMA and for leading it since inception."

"As AMA continues to grow and innovate within the dynamic audio advertising landscape, Paul's leadership and vision will guide the company's next chapter," added Meek. "Building on the strong foundation, AMA is poised to expand its impact and deliver even greater value to its clients and partners."

