Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for substance use and mental health disorders, today announces initial results from a preclinical study of its co-lead aminoindane series (AW21003) conducted by the University of Nottingham. This program focuses on new therapeutic options for trauma-related mental health disorders, particularly Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Aminoindanes are a class of compounds being explored in pre-clinical models by Awakn for their ability to promote pro-social behavior with a potentially improved safety profile compared to existing options under investigation for PTSD. Pro-social behavior, which includes actions that foster trust, empathy, and social bonding, is increasingly recognized as a key factor in addressing PTSD. Enhancing these behaviors could help individuals with PTSD overcome feelings of isolation, rebuild interpersonal relationships, and engage more effectively in therapeutic interventions.

Study Highlights:

Social Interaction and Information Transfer: AW21003 demonstrated the ability to enhance the speed at which observer animals consumed a demonstrated (correct) versus novel (incorrect) flavored diet, suggesting a positive impact on social transfer and retention of information.

Behavioral Safety Indicators: Unlike MDMA, the test standard, which is known to cause stereotyped behaviors such as flat body posture and lateral head weaving in similar studies, no such behaviors were observed in AW21003-treated animals. This suggests a favorable safety profile for AW21003.

Unique Observations: Test-standard treated animals unexpectedly showed a preference for the correct diet, suggesting baseline pro-social tendencies in the experimental design. AW21003-treated animals displayed complex outcomes in food intake preferences, warranting further analysis.

The study, announced on October 15, 2024, was led by Dr. Madeleine King, Assistant Professor in the School of Life Sciences in the Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham.

Awakn's aminoindane NCE program, developed in collaboration with Graft Polymer (UK) Plc, is designed to address significant unmet medical needs, including PTSD, which affects approximately 13 million adults in the U.S. and 20 million individuals across the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Next Steps

Based on these promising early results, Awakn will expand its aminoindane program to synthesize a further range of aminoindane compounds in collaboration with Concept Life Sciences. These compounds will be screened against serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine release. Additional preclinical behavioral studies with the University of Nottingham are also planned to further explore and validate the therapeutic potential of this class of compounds.

Dr. Madeleine King of the University of Nottingham, commented: "These findings appear extremely promising for the aminoindane new chemical entities. AW21003 showed positive effects on social transfer of information, without any of the additional unwanted behaviors induced MDMA. I am excited to continue our collaboration with Awakn as they move to the next phase of their pre-clinical program".

Professor David Nutt, Chief Research Officer of Awakn, commented: "These findings represent an important milestone in our aminoindane program. The ability to develop compounds that combine therapeutic efficacy with improved safety has transformative potential for treating PTSD and other trauma-related conditions."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting substance use and mental health disorders. Awakn has a near-term focus on AUD, a condition affecting approximately 29 million adults in the US and approximately 40 million in the US and key European markets for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercialising our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | LinkedIn | X (formerly Twitter)

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233264

SOURCE: Awakn Life Sciences Corp.