"We're not just building businesses; we're architecting the future of Black wealth creation," declares Trevor Otts, founder of BlackCEO. "This isn't another surface-level training program - it's a complete metamorphosis that turns visionary Black entrepreneurs into unstoppable industry leaders."

The program emerges at a critical moment when Black entrepreneurs face unprecedented challenges in scaling their businesses. While Black-owned businesses represent one of the fastest-growing segments of new business formations, less than 1% scale to the million-dollar mark. The Extreme Business Makeover aims to dramatically shift these statistics through its comprehensive "done-for-you" approach.

What sets this program apart is its unprecedented scope of execution. Rather than merely offering advice, BlackCEO's team of world-class experts implements every aspect of business transformation - from brand development and marketing automation to AI integration and wealth management strategies. Participants emerge with not just a plan, but a fully operational, scaled-up business infrastructure ready to compete at the highest levels.

"Traditional business programs tell you what to do. We actually do it for you," explains Otts. "When our participants walk out after three days, they have everything implemented - websites built, marketing funnels running, AI systems integrated, and PR campaigns launched. It's transformation at unprecedented speed."

The program has already attracted attention from major industry players and investors who recognize its potential to create the next generation of Black business titans. With its global network of digital campuses and culturally relevant approach, BlackCEO is positioning itself as the decisive answer to the question of how to scale Black-owned businesses effectively in today's complex market environment.

Selected participants receive:

Complete brand and marketing implementation worth over $250,000

Cutting-edge AI and automation systems integration

Direct mentorship from successful Black entrepreneurs

Ongoing support through the Brand Management Program

Access to exclusive funding and partnership opportunities

The selective application process ensures only the most committed visionaries participate, focusing on entrepreneurs ready to create lasting impact in their communities.

"We're not just changing businesses," Otts emphasizes. "We're creating a new generation of Black business leaders who will reshape industries and create jobs. This is about creating a legacy that will influence the global economy for decades to come."

Black entrepreneurs interested in this transformative opportunity can apply through BlackCEO's website. The inaugural cohort begins April 2, 2025, with applications being accepted now through July 2, 2025.

For more information about the BlackCEO Extreme Business Makeover or to schedule an interview with Trevor Otts, please contact trevor@blackceo.com.

About BlackCEO

BlackCEO is the leading development and training platform tailored for Black entrepreneurs. With a network of digital campuses worldwide, BlackCEO offers culturally relevant courses, mentorship, and resources designed to address the unique challenges faced by today's Black business leaders. From startups to seasoned professionals, BlackCEO fosters a thriving community through innovative programs like Coaching Circles and workshops. Its comprehensive services span branding, AI, marketing, funding, and wealth management strategies, providing the tools needed for sustainable growth and success.

