Black Book Research: Growing Demand for Population Health Tools in Asia-Pacific Highlighted in the 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT

As Australia, China, Japan, India and South Korea embrace digital health strategies, supportive policies and growing investments in PHM solutions are driving significant advancements in care coordination, chronic disease management, and health equity across the region.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / The global Population Health Management (PHM) market is poised for extraordinary growth, with its valuation projected to rise from approximately USD 40.0 billion in 2023 to USD 89.3 billion by 2030, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Among the key drivers of this expansion is the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to account for 33% of global PHM market growth by 2030, signaling an unprecedented opportunity for healthcare providers and public health agencies across the region.

Asia-Pacific: A Hotbed for PHM Implementation

Asia-Pacific nations are rapidly embracing digital healthcare transformation to address challenges such as aging populations, the rise of chronic diseases, and disparities in care access driven by urbanization. Governments across the region are actively implementing supportive policies and funding models to accelerate the adoption of PHM tools, paving the way for innovative solutions to optimize care delivery and improve outcomes.

In Japan, South Korea, China, and India, PHM tools are being recognized as essential components for modernizing healthcare systems. The 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT, a 540-page study, highlights critical insights from 80 government officials in these nations, underscoring the pivotal role PHM solutions play in care coordination, preventive health, and resource allocation. Notably, country-specific opportunities for PHM expansion:

Japan: With a rapidly aging population, Japan is focusing on PHM solutions to support integrated care networks, telemedicine, and personalized health interventions.

South Korea: Leveraging its data-driven healthcare ecosystem, South Korea is advancing precision medicine and preventive care platforms powered by PHM tools.

China: Initiatives like Healthy China 2030 and smart hospital investments are creating opportunities for scalable PHM deployments targeting chronic disease management.

India: Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, supported by World Bank funding, India is advancing EHR adoption and digital health strategies to strengthen population health.

Australia: With a strong emphasis on telehealth, health information exchanges, and integrated care systems, Australia is leveraging digital health innovations to enhance chronic disease management and improve rural and remote healthcare access.

Based on supplemental surveys of 177 health systems and regional public health authorities in the region, thirteen top-rated PHM solution providers are recognized as leaders among clients in Asia-Pacific:

ApolloMed: Collaborating with healthcare systems in China, India, and other nations, ApolloMed implements risk-stratified interventions.

CitiusTech: With operations in India and beyond, CitiusTech delivers analytics and PHM solutions to enhance care delivery.

Dedalus: Operating in Japan and Australia, Dedalus enhances population health with advanced analytics and integrated care solutions.

Fujitsu: Supporting providers in Japan and beyond, Fujitsu delivers real-time analytics for improved population health outcomes.

HealthEC: Serving Indian providers, HealthEC focuses on harmonizing healthcare data for improved outcomes and cost reduction.

Innovaccer: An Indian-origin company, Innovaccer empowers healthcare organizations in India and Southeast Asia with data-driven PHM tools.

Intrahealth: Serving providers in Australia and New Zealand, Intrahealth enhances data accessibility and care coordination.

MedicalDirector: Operating in Australia and New Zealand, MedicalDirector streamlines PHM efforts through EHR solutions.

Milliman: With a presence in Japan, India, China, and South Korea, Milliman offers data-driven strategies to optimize care delivery and resource allocation.

NEC Corporation: Focused on Japan, NEC leverages advanced analytics for personalized care and PHM initiatives.

Oracle Health: Oracle Health supports chronic disease management and value-based care initiatives in Australia and other Asia-Pacific regions.

Orion Health: Based in New Zealand, Orion Health serves providers in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries with integrated health records and analytics.

Telstra Health: Based in Australia, Telstra Health supports PHM initiatives with a focus on chronic disease management and data integration.

"Governments and health systems across the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly prioritizing strategic investments in population health management (PHM) solutions to drive measurable improvements in care quality, operational efficiency, and equitable health access," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "As the region emerges as a global leader in adopting PHM strategies, it is creating unparalleled opportunities for innovation and collaboration, advancing the integration of data-driven healthcare technologies and evidence-based practices."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a trusted authority in healthcare market insights, known for its independent and transparent methodologies. The annual Population Health Yearbook and State of Global HIT studies offer a detailed analysis of healthcare IT trends, challenges, and solutions based on feedback from thousands of industry stakeholders. The 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT provides actionable insights into the evolving digital healthcare landscape, empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions that enhance outcomes and equity.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590





SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on accesswire.com