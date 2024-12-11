Rezolut, LLC: Assured Imaging Partners With Advantia Health to Bring Advanced 3D Mammography Services

Assured Imaging, a leading national provider of breast health services, has partnered with Advantia Health to bring state-of-the-art 3D mammography directly to Advantia's offices. This partnership enhances patient care by offering advanced breast imaging services, including 3D screening mammography, diagnostic imaging, breast ultrasounds, Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessments, and AI-driven technology, at four locations in Shiloh, Illinois, and the greater DC area.

With 28 locations, Advantia Health is renowned for its compassionate, patient-centered care, making it a trusted leader in women's healthcare.

"3D screening mammography is the gold standard for early breast cancer detection," said Juan Vega, CEO of Advantia Health. "By partnering with Assured Imaging, we can now provide this essential service right in our office using state-of-the-art technology. Our thoughtfully designed mammography suite ensures comfort and convenience, allowing women to complete their screening mammograms the same day as their OB/GYN appointments."

Assured Imaging is a pioneer in breast health innovation, partnering with OB/GYN practices, primary care providers, and imaging centers nationwide. Their services include 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, personalized risk assessments, and SecondReadAI, an advanced artificial intelligence tool that can improve early-stage cancer detection by as much as 15%.

"Early detection saves lives," said Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut. "Our partnership with Advantia Health reflects our mission of providing innovative, accessible, and high-quality women's imaging services. By making breast imaging convenient, we increase compliance - and compliance saves lives."

Assured Imaging operates in 17 states, with imminent plans to expand. Collectively, the Rezolut family of imaging centers has performed over 1 million imaging studies and thousands of risk assessments, cementing its position as a leader in the field.

About Assured Imaging

Assured Imaging specializes in advanced breast health services, offering cutting-edge 3D mammography, diagnostic imaging, and AI-driven screening solutions. By partnering with healthcare practices, Assured Imaging improves patient compliance and satisfaction while supporting providers' revenue growth through personalized care plans. For more information, visit www.assuredimaging.com.

About Rezolut

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. A vertically integrated company, Rezolut partners with private practice, imaging centers, and hospital systems to offer comprehensive turn-key breast imaging services, including 3D screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound, and cancer risk assessment to develop personalized care plans for at-risk women. Rezolut currently owns and operates 42 imaging centers nationally. Additionally, this partnership marks Rezolut's 19th white-label women's imaging location. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

About Advantia Health

Advantia Health is transforming healthcare for women by setting a new standard of care and convenience while reducing unnecessary costs. Guided by compassion and value, Advantia empowers patients through comprehensive, coordinated care and pioneering health models tailored to women and their families. Learn more at www.advantiahealth.com.

