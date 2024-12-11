Oracle Corporation reported mixed results in its second fiscal quarter, with total revenue climbing 9% to $14.1 billion, falling short of market expectations. The cloud segment, considered crucial for the company's growth trajectory, saw a 25% increase to $5.9 billion but failed to meet ambitious analyst projections. This disappointment triggered an after-hours stock decline exceeding 8%, despite the company's shares having surged approximately 80% year-to-date and recently touching a record high of $198.

Future Outlook and Market Position

Looking ahead, Oracle projects revenue growth of around 8% for the upcoming quarter, with cloud revenues expected to expand by 24%. The company maintains an optimistic stance regarding its cloud business, forecasting annual cloud revenue to surpass $25 billion. Oracle continues to strengthen its position in the competitive cloud computing market, particularly focusing on increasing demand for AI-related services, despite the current growth slowdown.

