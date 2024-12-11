Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
10.12.24
17:35 Uhr
9,148 Euro
+0,024
+0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1719,26210.12.
9,1609,25110.12.
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 05:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peking University HSBC Business School: 2024 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition Grand Final Held

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition, jointly hosted by Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) and Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), concluded with its grand final on December 5th at PHBS in Shenzhen, China.

During the finals, ten startups from home and abroad, representing various fields such as artificial intelligence, new materials, and biotechnology, each pitched their most innovative technologies to a panel of judges comprising scholars, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The 2024 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition

The competition, which kicked off in January, attracted 506 startup projects from across the globe. After rigorous screening and preliminary round roadshows, 36 advanced to the semifinals, with the top 10 ultimately competing in the grand final.

Third prizes were awarded to Zhiwei Data, YUANWEISHIJIE, BrainThink, SIPIMO Technology Group, Wayo, and XZD Material Technology, while second prizes went to I2Cool, Synphage, and Daosheng Biological (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Taking first place, Shanmu (Shenzhen) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., a startup founded in 2021 in London, U.K., is one of the few AI companies that specialize in "non-perceptible," "continuous detection" health management. They have developed a fully automated spectral robot, no larger than a mouse, capable of conducting more than ten quantitative analyses of urine molecules. The company provides digital health management system solutions for individuals and families.

The event also featured the PHBS-CJBS Bay Area Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Forum, during which a strategic partnership was announced between PHBS, the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). This partnership aims to deepen international cooperation and foster high-quality development in the innovation ecosystem of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The forum included two roundtable discussions. The first, titled "Vision for the Future: Business Breakthroughs and Transformations in the New Era," explored themes such as "Industry + AI" and "Innovation and Transformation." The second, "Enterprise Innovation Development and Venture Capital Trends," examined investment trends, decision-making strategies, and advancing productivity through innovative practices.

The grand final concluded with the 2025 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition announcement, heralding another exciting season focused on early-stage technology teams and Shenzhen's "20+8" industrial clusters.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/44822.htm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578419/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-phbs-cjbs-global-pitch-competition-grand-final-held-302328428.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.