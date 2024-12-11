Waterloo, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Clements Cleaning Inc. is marking 20 years of providing house cleaning services in Monroe County, IL. The professional cleaning company, started in 2004, has always prided itself on giving people free time to do what they love most while guaranteeing that their homes will be clean. The company is dedicated to carrying on this tradition and serving more families in the region in the coming years.

Tom Clements, one of the company's owners, expressed gratitude to clients for their trust and support over the years in a short video posted on the company's website. In it, Tom assured clients that the team is still committed to helping them free up time to focus on what matters most.

In the years Clements Cleaning Inc. has been in business, it has prioritized expertise and efficiency. The cleaners are experienced and highly trained to tackle even the toughest messes, completing tasks in hours that might take clients an entire weekend.

The company's success in the last two decades is also a result of its dedication to putting measures in place to protect its clients and employees. One of them is being insured, as it carries liability insurance. In addition, the Clements Cleaning team consists of local employees who live in the community they serve.

Clements Cleaning Inc. has built a strong reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in house cleaning services. Homes require special care and attention during cleaning - a principle the team has upheld consistently for over 20 years. The company offers flexible scheduling, allowing clients to choose cleaning times that suit their routines.

In addition, Clements Cleaning Inc. has been involved in various campaigns, partnerships, and community events. One is the ongoing partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, an organization that has donated over $20 million worth of cleaning services and served tens of thousands of patients. The cleaning company provides two free home cleanings for cancer patients within the community.

Apart from the partnership being part of Clements Cleaning Inc.'s culture of making a difference in society, the company owners, Brandy and Tom Clements, have seen first-hand how cancer affects a patient's life. They also understand how diagnosis and treatments affect the family's physical and emotional well-being.

These cleaning services are available to patients undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, hospice care, and other alternative therapies. Patients recovering from any of these treatments are also eligible and can apply for free home cleaning.

About Clements Cleaning Inc.:

Clements Cleaning Inc. offers professional cleaning services to residents of Monroe County. By cleaning homes, the locally and family-owned company helps clients make time for their families and loved ones and pursue things that matter most to them. Additionally, in the past two decades, Clements Cleaning Inc. has proudly employed cleaning professionals who live in the area they serve.



