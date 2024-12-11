West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, consumers are eager to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. To help navigate the frenzy, News Media Group, Inc. and Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey worked with some of their favorite brands for a nationwide satellite media tour, bringing her curated gift guide to audiences across the country. From personalized photo gifts and smart home gadgets to DIY tools and family-friendly printer service and smartphones deals, Stephanie showcased a diverse range of ideas for techies and non-techies alike. Her expert recommendations and holiday shopping tips provided viewers with valuable insights and inspiration for a stress-free holiday season.





Stephanie Humphrey Shares Top Picks for Techies and Non-Techies Alike



Stephanie shared on interviews and InTheNews.TV these gifts and ideas to put on your list this holiday.





Featured brands in the Gotta-Have-It holiday tour included:

Mixbook.com. Create heartfelt, personalized gifts with Mixbook, the #1 photo book platform. Discover photo books, calendars, and holiday cards with unique themes for family, pets, travel, and more. Mixbook's personalization tools, including stickers and AI-powered captions, make designing easy and fun. For a limited time, enjoy a complimentary Mixbook Movie with your photo book purchase- allowing you to experience your photos in an engaging video format while awaiting your custom keepsake! To get started, visit https://www.mixbook.com/.

The ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle. This offers an unbeatable home security solution offering a slew of savings and comfort-maximizing features. Plus, with 24/7 professional monitoring enabled, you're able to save up to $414 annually between energy and home insurance costs. It allows you to easily control your system right from your phone or favorite smart home assistant, along with features such as occupancy sensing, and energy-saving insights. Visit https://www.ecobee.com/en-us/bundles-exclusives/total-security-and-savings-device-bundle/.

Festool Systainer Organizers. Designed to keep tools, accessories, and small parts organized, protected, and easily accessible. This line-up of storage solutions offers unparalleled versatility and customization, making them the perfect addition to any workspace or vehicle. These advanced solutions ensure users have the right place for everything, enhancing efficiency and task management. Systainer Organizer SYS3 lets you find small parts easily thanks to individually configurable plastic containers and clear lid. Visit https://www.festoolusa.com/.

The HP All-In Plan. This delivers an inclusive and convenient print service. Starting at just $6.99 per month, the HP All-In Plan bundles a new HP printer with automatic ink delivery, 24/7 live support, and next business day replacement for any issues. Plus, you can try it risk free for 30 days with no upfront costs. Visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/all-in-plan/printers.html.

T-Mobile Holiday Deals. For a limited time, get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for FREE when adding a line or trading in a device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, or FREE JBL Clip 5 when purchasing a Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 - only at T-Mobile! For those looking to switch the whole family this season, get 4 lines for just $100/month, all on America's largest, fastest 5G network. To learn more, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers.

