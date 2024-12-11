TECNO Joins Forces with University of Leeds and Dar Al-Hekma University to Enhance Skin Tone Representation for Saudi Arabia

TECNO is advancing its Universal Tone technology to better represent Saudi Arabia's diverse skin tones, reinforcing its leadership in mobile imaging and commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO announced the partnership with the University of Leeds in the UK and Dar Al-Hekma University in Saudi Arabia to conduct research ensuring accurate representation of Saudi consumers in mobile imaging. This collaboration will further advance TECNO Universal Tone technology, solidifying its position as a leader in inclusive smartphone imaging and promoting skin tone diversity.

Unveiled in 2023, TECNO's AI-powered Universal Tone technology is at the forefront of multi-skin tone mobile imaging innovation, authentically capturing the full spectrum of humanity's diversity, with a particular focus on emerging markets. This latest collaboration aims to expand the skin tone database of Saudi Arabia consumers, enhancing the Universal Tone algorithm to ensure TECNO devices provide more inclusive and accurate representations of the diverse skin tones found in Saudi Arabia. The research supporting this technology will gradually expand to other Middle Eastern countries, ensuring broader and more accurate skin tone representation across the region.

Leading the research team is Professor Kaida Xiao, Technical Advisor of TECNO ColourScience of Skintone Image Technology and Professor in Colour and Imaging Science in the School of Design at the University of Leeds, supported by Professor Ahmed Nasseraldin, Assistant Professor at Dar Al-Hekma University, who brings invaluable expertise and regional insights into Saudi market.

Expanding the Skin Tone Database for Saudi Arabia and Beyond

The collaboration in Saudi Arabia centers on developing an extensive skin tone database tailored to Saudi consumers. By collecting and analyzing a broad spectrum of skin tones in the region, TECNO aims to build a local database that enhances color accuracy and authenticity in its imaging technology, refining Universal Tone technology to better represent and adapt to the diverse complexions unique to Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

In addition to data collection, TECNO will develop new skin tone patches, adding to its existing global database of 268 patches. These updates will be specifically calibrated for the Saudi market, ensuring that TECNO's devices accurately reflect the diverse local skin tones. TECNO will also work on fine-tuning its image processing algorithms to cater to the unique characteristics of Saudi skin tones, providing users with an even more authentic and precise mobile imaging experience.

Professor Kaida Xiao shared, "It's a global priority for mobile imaging technologies to capture the diverse skin tones, especially in emerging markets like Saudi Arabia. We are excited to collaborate with TECNO to explore and better understand Saudi skin tones by developing a dedicated Saudi skin tone color card with over 30 new patches. This initiative ensures that Saudi and Middle Eastern consumers are authentically represented on their devices."

Professor Ahmed Nasseraldin added, "Understanding the cultural nuances and skin tone representation preferences in Saudi Arabia is essential to the success of this project. The region's skin tones, reflect its unique identity, and TECNO's efforts to capture this are highly commendable."

Saudi Arabia's diverse range of skin tones, from pale and medium to olive and dark brown, embodies its vibrant cultural identity and reflects the broader diversity of the Middle Eastern region. Recognizing this, TECNO has positioned Saudi Arabia as the focal point of this research, leveraging its findings to drive innovations in inclusive imaging technology that benefit both Saudi consumers and the wider Middle Eastern market.

Driving Inclusivity and Diversity in Mobile Imaging through "Glocalization"

TECNO's "Glocalization" strategy emphasizes adapting global technological innovations to meet regional needs. Since launching Universal Tone, TECNO has focused on partnering with top academic institutions to address diverse imaging requirements worldwide.

This marks TECNO's second collaboration with the University of Leeds, following its initial partnership with the University of Leeds in 2023 to establish a global standard in inclusive imaging. TECNO has also worked with NTU Singapore to explore Southeast Asian aesthetic preferences.

TECNO's efforts to emphasize the importance of more accurate and inclusive mobile imaging and to celebrate skin tone diversity were recently highlighted in its successful ToneProud campaign, which launched in November. This campaign drew attention to Universal Tone's extensive 268-skin tone patch color card - built on the industry's largest and most accurate skin tone database. The ever-expanding database demonstrates TECNO's dedication to users in emerging markets like Saudi Arabia, with the technology enabling users worldwide to embrace and celebrate their natural skin tone beauty.

"Refining Universal Tone technology for the Saudi market is a key step in our mission to set a global standard for inclusive imaging," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Partnering with leading local institutions ensures that our advancements in technology are genuinely aligned with the needs of local consumers. TECNO is committed to continuing partnerships with universities around the world to deliver an inclusive and accurate mobile imaging experience that reflects the beauty of diversity."

With its miracle mission of redefining the visual experience for 6.82 billion consumers[1] in the emerging market, Universal Tone reflects TECNO's commitment to inclusivity and innovation, driven by the brand philosophy, "Stop At Nothing." By continuously enhancing imaging technologies, TECNO is paving the way for a future where every individual, regardless of skin tone, feels authentically represented.

