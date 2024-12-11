Munich Clinic Recognized for Leadership in Advancing Tissue Regeneration Solutions

Kerecis, the pioneer in the use of fish skin and fatty acids for tissue regeneration and protection, announces the designation of its first European Center of Excellence: the Chirurgische Praxisklinik am Friedensengel in Munich, Germany.

Dr. Sandra Moritz

Kerecis Centers of Excellence are hubs for peer-to-peer mentoring, advanced training, and collaborative research into innovative applications of Kerecis fish-skin technology. These centers foster the sharing of best practices and provide expert guidance to enhance patient care using Kerecis products.

This marks a milestone for Kerecis, as the recognition extends its Center of Excellence program beyond the United States for the first time. The designation honors hospitals and private practices that facilitate the sharing of best practices, provide expert guidance, and serve as hubs for training and research using Kerecis products.

The Chirurgische Praxisklinik am Friedensengel, an outpatient clinic for general surgery and traumatology, is led by Dr. Sandra Moritz, a general surgeon specializing in natural and biological treatment methods. Dr. Moritz has been an advocate of Kerecis fish-skin technology for over six years, using the fish-skin to treat severe wounds and tissue damage where the standard of care fails to provide adequate outcomes. As an early adopter of Kerecis technology, Dr. Moritz frequently shares her expertise at medical conferences and events worldwide.

The Chirurgische Praxisklinik am Friedensengel will join two existing Kerecis Centers of Excellence in the United States, contributing to a growing global network of leading institutions dedicated to advancing tissue regeneration solutions.

"This recognition of Chirurgische Praxisklinik am Friedensengel as our first European Center of Excellence underscores Kerecis' growing presence and recognition in Germany," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. "Dr. Moritz and her team exemplify the innovation, expertise, and dedication that drive advancements in tissue regeneration."

"I cannot imagine running my practice without Kerecis fish-skin, I use it on a variety of conditions daily. I am extremely grateful for this treatment option for my patients," said Dr. Moritz.

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops fish skin and fatty acid products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainable Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

