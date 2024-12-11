Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 07:30 Uhr
Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo): Syrebo Unveils Innovative Rehab Robots at MEDICA 2024: A Spectacular Showcase!

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, Syrebo showcased several innovative rehabilitation robot products at MEDICA 2024 in Düsseldorf. Its upper limb rehabilitation robot, BCI rehabilitation robot, and newly launched home rehabilitation robot attracted attention.


The upper limb rehabilitation robot is highly flexible and precise, suitable for a variety of upper limb injury rehabilitation scenarios, and has won praise from experts. The brain-computer interface rehabilitation robot is also very eye-catching, with features such as multi-party collaboration, smart portability, and is suitable for research projects. The home rehabilitation robot is designed for home rehabilitation, easy to operate, safe and reliable, allowing patients to enjoy professional rehabilitation training at home.

Syrebo has entered over 80 countries and 4000 medical units, serving more than 60,000 families. This year, its hand rehabilitation robot obtained patents in the US, Europe, and Japan. Syrebo will continue to provide high-quality products and services to promote the development of the rehabilitation industry.

Visit SYREBO on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/syrebosiyiintelligence/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/syrebo
Youtube: www.youtube.com/@syrebo

More about SYREBO, please check on the following link
www.syrebo.com
info@syrebo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578466/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syrebo-unveils-innovative-rehab-robots-at-medica-2024-a-spectacular-showcase-302328631.html

