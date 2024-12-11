Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 07:42 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo): Syrebo Joins Hands with Quality Production to Expand Global Reach of Rehabilitation Robot

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Syrebo has reached a cooperation with Quality Production, the famous manufacturer of custom orthopedic aids in Belgium, and Syrebo Hand Rehabilitation Robot is successfully integrated into their portfolio. The cooperation was solidified during a business visit to Quality Production, where both teams engaged in insightful discussions on industry trends, innovation strategies, and the future of rehabilitation care.

In the photo from left to right: Stijn Langenaken, Frank Iliaens and Peter Boeckx from Quality Production with Gavin Yin, CEO and Founder of Syrebo and William Chen, Sales manager.

One of the key factors in this partnership is Quality Production's confidence in Syrebo's advanced rehabilitation technology. Syrebo's Hand Rehabilitation Robot utilizes intelligent pneumatic technology to provide tailored training modes-offering both active and passive exercises to meet the diverse needs of users. Its intuitive design and cutting-edge functionality have made it a trusted choice for rehabilitation professionals around the world, further reinforcing the decision to bring it into Quality Production's product range.

This collaboration is a significant step for Syrebo as it broadens its reach in the global market. With the support of Quality Production, Syrebo is poised to enhance its development and offer high-quality rehabilitation solutions to a wider audience, ultimately improving the rehabilitation experience for users worldwide.

Visit SYREBO on social media:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/syrebosiyiintelligence/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/syrebo
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@syrebo
More about SYREBO, please check on the following link
http://www.syrebo.com
info@syrebo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578477/In_photo_left_Stijn_Langenaken_Frank_Iliaens_Peter_Boeckx_Quality.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syrebo-joins-hands-with-quality-production-to-expand-global-reach-of-rehabilitation-robot-302328654.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.