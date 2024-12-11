Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
11.12.24
08:00 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,036
-38,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0530,09808:39
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants

Finanznachrichten News

Exercise of Warrants, Issue of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, advises that, following an exercise of warrants at an exercise price of US$0.0494 (approximately 3.697p) each, the Company has issued 899,280 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") for a total consideration of US$44,424.

Application has been made for the 899,280 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around 16 December 2024.

Following Admission, the Company's new issued share capital will comprise 236,519,703 Common Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.