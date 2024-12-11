Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Frankfurt
10.12.24
21:50 Uhr
119,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,00120,0008:40
119,00120,0007:33
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 11

Finanznachrichten News

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / The Company announces that on 10 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

10 December 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 97.6000

Highest price paid per share:

£ 99.0800

Average price paid per share:

£ 98.1509

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,340,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 10 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 99.0800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 97.6000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 98.1509

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

10/12/2024

09:49:10

GMT

49

98.8400

XLON

1123246296535859

10/12/2024

09:49:10

GMT

48

98.8200

XLON

1123246296535861

10/12/2024

10:17:39

GMT

41

99.0800

XLON

1123246296537336

10/12/2024

10:50:14

GMT

40

98.6200

XLON

1123246296539051

10/12/2024

11:27:38

GMT

7

98.4200

XLON

1123246296540792

10/12/2024

11:27:38

GMT

34

98.4200

XLON

1123246296540793

10/12/2024

12:01:21

GMT

39

98.0200

XLON

1123246296542068

10/12/2024

12:47:04

GMT

37

98.1000

XLON

1123246296543880

10/12/2024

13:27:10

GMT

42

98.3600

XLON

1123246296545009

10/12/2024

14:04:44

GMT

42

98.5600

XLON

1123246296546415

10/12/2024

14:37:55

GMT

36

98.3800

XLON

1123246296548160

10/12/2024

15:03:45

GMT

39

98.2600

XLON

1123246296549415

10/12/2024

15:21:25

GMT

36

98.1200

XLON

1123246296550736

10/12/2024

15:33:53

GMT

36

97.9800

XLON

1123246296553128

10/12/2024

15:43:50

GMT

40

97.7600

XLON

1123246296554739

10/12/2024

15:52:18

GMT

43

97.8400

XLON

1123246296555771

10/12/2024

16:02:04

GMT

42

98.0600

XLON

1123246296557572

10/12/2024

16:11:04

GMT

19

97.8800

XLON

1123246296558979

10/12/2024

16:11:04

GMT

17

97.8800

XLON

1123246296558980

10/12/2024

16:21:00

GMT

38

97.9000

XLON

1123246296559992

10/12/2024

16:28:55

GMT

36

97.9000

XLON

1123246296560707

10/12/2024

16:38:11

GMT

36

97.8800

XLON

1123246296561740

10/12/2024

16:38:11

GMT

2

97.8800

XLON

1123246296561741

10/12/2024

16:50:38

GMT

38

97.9200

XLON

1123246296563244

10/12/2024

17:01:32

GMT

36

97.7400

XLON

1123246296564473

10/12/2024

17:10:44

GMT

39

97.6000

XLON

1123246296565876

10/12/2024

17:19:16

GMT

36

97.6200

XLON

1123246296567122

10/12/2024

17:26:09

GMT

52

97.7200

XLON

1123246296568223

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
