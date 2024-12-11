InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 11

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / The Company announces that on 10 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 10 December 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 97.6000 Highest price paid per share: £ 99.0800 Average price paid per share: £ 98.1509

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,340,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 10 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 99.0800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 97.6000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 98.1509

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 10/12/2024 09:49:10 GMT 49 98.8400 XLON 1123246296535859 10/12/2024 09:49:10 GMT 48 98.8200 XLON 1123246296535861 10/12/2024 10:17:39 GMT 41 99.0800 XLON 1123246296537336 10/12/2024 10:50:14 GMT 40 98.6200 XLON 1123246296539051 10/12/2024 11:27:38 GMT 7 98.4200 XLON 1123246296540792 10/12/2024 11:27:38 GMT 34 98.4200 XLON 1123246296540793 10/12/2024 12:01:21 GMT 39 98.0200 XLON 1123246296542068 10/12/2024 12:47:04 GMT 37 98.1000 XLON 1123246296543880 10/12/2024 13:27:10 GMT 42 98.3600 XLON 1123246296545009 10/12/2024 14:04:44 GMT 42 98.5600 XLON 1123246296546415 10/12/2024 14:37:55 GMT 36 98.3800 XLON 1123246296548160 10/12/2024 15:03:45 GMT 39 98.2600 XLON 1123246296549415 10/12/2024 15:21:25 GMT 36 98.1200 XLON 1123246296550736 10/12/2024 15:33:53 GMT 36 97.9800 XLON 1123246296553128 10/12/2024 15:43:50 GMT 40 97.7600 XLON 1123246296554739 10/12/2024 15:52:18 GMT 43 97.8400 XLON 1123246296555771 10/12/2024 16:02:04 GMT 42 98.0600 XLON 1123246296557572 10/12/2024 16:11:04 GMT 19 97.8800 XLON 1123246296558979 10/12/2024 16:11:04 GMT 17 97.8800 XLON 1123246296558980 10/12/2024 16:21:00 GMT 38 97.9000 XLON 1123246296559992 10/12/2024 16:28:55 GMT 36 97.9000 XLON 1123246296560707 10/12/2024 16:38:11 GMT 36 97.8800 XLON 1123246296561740 10/12/2024 16:38:11 GMT 2 97.8800 XLON 1123246296561741 10/12/2024 16:50:38 GMT 38 97.9200 XLON 1123246296563244 10/12/2024 17:01:32 GMT 36 97.7400 XLON 1123246296564473 10/12/2024 17:10:44 GMT 39 97.6000 XLON 1123246296565876 10/12/2024 17:19:16 GMT 36 97.6200 XLON 1123246296567122 10/12/2024 17:26:09 GMT 52 97.7200 XLON 1123246296568223

