InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 11

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / The Company announces that on 10 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
10 December 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
1,000
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 97.6000
Highest price paid per share:
£ 99.0800
Average price paid per share:
£ 98.1509
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,340,929 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 10 December 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 99.0800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 97.6000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 98.1509
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
10/12/2024
09:49:10
GMT
49
98.8400
XLON
1123246296535859
10/12/2024
09:49:10
GMT
48
98.8200
XLON
1123246296535861
10/12/2024
10:17:39
GMT
41
99.0800
XLON
1123246296537336
10/12/2024
10:50:14
GMT
40
98.6200
XLON
1123246296539051
10/12/2024
11:27:38
GMT
7
98.4200
XLON
1123246296540792
10/12/2024
11:27:38
GMT
34
98.4200
XLON
1123246296540793
10/12/2024
12:01:21
GMT
39
98.0200
XLON
1123246296542068
10/12/2024
12:47:04
GMT
37
98.1000
XLON
1123246296543880
10/12/2024
13:27:10
GMT
42
98.3600
XLON
1123246296545009
10/12/2024
14:04:44
GMT
42
98.5600
XLON
1123246296546415
10/12/2024
14:37:55
GMT
36
98.3800
XLON
1123246296548160
10/12/2024
15:03:45
GMT
39
98.2600
XLON
1123246296549415
10/12/2024
15:21:25
GMT
36
98.1200
XLON
1123246296550736
10/12/2024
15:33:53
GMT
36
97.9800
XLON
1123246296553128
10/12/2024
15:43:50
GMT
40
97.7600
XLON
1123246296554739
10/12/2024
15:52:18
GMT
43
97.8400
XLON
1123246296555771
10/12/2024
16:02:04
GMT
42
98.0600
XLON
1123246296557572
10/12/2024
16:11:04
GMT
19
97.8800
XLON
1123246296558979
10/12/2024
16:11:04
GMT
17
97.8800
XLON
1123246296558980
10/12/2024
16:21:00
GMT
38
97.9000
XLON
1123246296559992
10/12/2024
16:28:55
GMT
36
97.9000
XLON
1123246296560707
10/12/2024
16:38:11
GMT
36
97.8800
XLON
1123246296561740
10/12/2024
16:38:11
GMT
2
97.8800
XLON
1123246296561741
10/12/2024
16:50:38
GMT
38
97.9200
XLON
1123246296563244
10/12/2024
17:01:32
GMT
36
97.7400
XLON
1123246296564473
10/12/2024
17:10:44
GMT
39
97.6000
XLON
1123246296565876
10/12/2024
17:19:16
GMT
36
97.6200
XLON
1123246296567122
10/12/2024
17:26:09
GMT
52
97.7200
XLON
1123246296568223
