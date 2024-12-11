The startup is targeting commercial demonstration projects in 2025 and large-scale U. S. manufacturing by early 2027. From ESS News California-based startup Inlyte Energy has announced that its iron-sodium chemistry has demonstrated stable cycling in commercial-size cells, proving its readiness for scale-up. The technology leverages the design of the sodium metal chloride battery and relies on abundantly available iron and sodium (table salt). Inlyte prides on the technology's dual utilization, citing high efficiency for both daily cycling (4-10 hours) and affordability for long-duration storage ...

