Mittwoch, 11.12.2024

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
11.12.24
08:01 Uhr
22,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
11.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
Third Point Investors Ltd - Strategy Review Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date - 03/02/2025

(The "Company")

11 December 2024

STRATEGY REVIEW UPDATE

On 22 April 2024, the board of directors of Third Point Investors Limited (the "Board") announced the creation of a Strategy Committee ("Committee") responsible for commencing a full review to consider how the Company may best deliver value to shareholders going forward.

The Committee has reported to the Board that it is making good progress, having identified a number of credible strategic options. Further, with the Board's agreement, the Committee is working expeditiously with its advisors to fully diligence one particular strategic option and will use the first quarter of 2025 to complete its assessment and present its detailed findings and recommendations to the Board.

Accordingly, a further update on the Strategy Review will be provided in early April 2025. It is expected that any recommended proposals will subsequently be put to Shareholders and voted on by them as appropriate.

In the meantime, the Board is pleased to acknowledge the strong performance of Third Point with the Company generating a 26.9% NAV return in 2024 YTD (to 30 November 2024) and a 38.8% NAV return over the last 18 months (from 1 June 2023).

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as joint corporate broker with immediate effect, alongside Deutsche Numis.

The Board also confirms that it has provided Deutsche Numis with a non-discretionary dealing instruction under which it may undertake share buybacks in any mandatory closed period or in the event that the Board comes into the possession of inside information up until 31 March 2025.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
