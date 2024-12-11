

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received positive expert reviews on the detailed design for the construction of temporary buildings and structures (TB&S) at the Ertis Hydrometallurgical Plant ("EHMP" or "Ertis POX") site. This marks the first stage, enabling the commencement of preparatory work at the site of the future plant. The TB&S construction includes the following plans: Construction of fencing for the Ertis POX site and areas designated for the storage of materials and equipment to support construction activities.

Preparation of infrastructure and areas for contractor organisations housing facilities.

Establishment of a construction camp within the project site to accommodate teams, which will manage the construction process over the next four years until the facility is commissioned. The next key stages of the project are the delivery of the autoclave and the start of full-scale construction work in H2 2025. The company is actively progressing towards obtaining approvals from regulatory authorities for the commencement of the main stage project construction. About Solidcore Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

