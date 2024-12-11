Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
11.12.24
08:25 Uhr
47,890 Euro
-0,310
-0,64 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,44048,07008:51
0,0000,00008:51
Dow Jones News
11.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted brings in Cathay Life Insurance as investor in Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Ørsted brings in Cathay Life Insurance as investor in Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted brings in Cathay Life Insurance as investor in Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm 
11-Dec-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11.12.2024 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has signed an agreement with Cathay Life Insurance, the leading insurance company in Taiwan, and its affiliate 
Cathay Wind Power Holdings Co., Ltd, under which Cathay Life Insurance will acquire a 50 % ownership share of Ørsted's 
583 MW Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm. Ørsted will continue to own the remaining 50 % ownership stake in the 
wind farm. 
The Greater Changhua 4 site is part of our 920 MW offshore wind farms Greater Changhua 2b and 4, which Ørsted are 
currently constructing and expect to finalise by the end of 2025. 
The total sales price for the Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm comprises the acquisition of a 50 % ownership share 
and the commitment from the partners to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract for the wind farm. The total 
value of the transaction is approximately DKK 11.6 billion, which is to be paid in 2024 and 2025. All regulatory 
approvals have been obtained, and the closing of the transaction is expected before the end of the year. 
As part of the agreement, Ørsted will construct the Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm under a full-scope EPC 
contract. Ørsted will also provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services from its O&M hub at the Port of 
Taichung. 
Rasmus Errboe, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Ørsted, says: 
"We're pleased to apply our partnership model in Asia Pacific once again and advance the development of offshore wind 
in the region with Cathay, with whom we have great collaboration experience. We're satisfied with the transaction as it 
represents another important milestone in our partnership and divestment programme and ensures further progress towards 
our mid- and long-term targets." 
Cathay Life Insurance is a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, who is also an investor in Ørsted's Greater 
Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm, through its Cathay Private Equity affiliate. 
Andrew Liu, President of Cathay Life Insurance, says: 
"We're delighted to partner with Ørsted on the development of the Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm project. This 
investment underscores our dedication to supporting the government's renewable energy transition while simultaneously 
generating stable, long-term returns that align with the investment goals of the insurance sector." 
Per Mejnert Kristensen, Senior Vice President and CEO of Region APAC at Ørsted, says: 
"It's a pleasure to welcome Cathay Life as a strong local partner for Greater Changhua 4. This landmark investment by 
Cathay Life, the largest made by a Taiwan life insurer in an offshore wind farm, is backed by international and local 
banks as well as foreign and local export credit agencies. The transaction not only underlines their confidence in 
Ørsted's track record in building and operating offshore wind farms but also sets a new green investment paradigm in 
Taiwan." 
The financing package, which was structured and led by Ørsted, will be supported by guarantees from six export credit 
agencies (ECAs): Credendo, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Export Finance Australia (EFA), Korea 
Trade Insurance Corporation (KSURE), National Credit Guarantee Administration (NCGA), and UK Export Finance (UKEF). 
This is the first time that the government-run NCGA has guaranteed offshore wind financing. 
Greater Changhua 4 is currently under construction alongside Greater Changhua 2b, where Ørsted has full ownership. The 
total 920 MW capacity of Greater Changhua 2b and 4 is covered by a 20-year fixed-price corporate power purchase 
agreement with the Taiwan-based semiconductor company TSMC. 
The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are located next to the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, which are 
in full operation. The 605 MW Greater Changhua 1 is co-owned by Ørsted (50 %) as well as Caisse de dépôt et placement 
du Québec (CDPQ) and Cathay PE, who have a combined ownership stake of 50 %. 
Together, the 1.82 GW Greater Changhua offshore wind cluster can produce enough energy to power nearly two million 
Taiwanese households or the equivalent of a total reduction of 3.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Jakob Goetzche Vesterager 
+45 99 55 78 21 
Javen@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Investor News 11 December EN.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  364337 
EQS News ID:  2048481 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048481&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.