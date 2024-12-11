Satellite-based connectivity service delivered by SES will allow to enhance the Peruvian Air Force bases' networks and operations

The Peruvian Air Force (PAF) is using SES's high-throughput geostationary orbit (GEO) satellite solution to improve connectivity for its Air Force bases and enhance operations all over the country, SES announced today.

Under the agreement, SES is providing a turnkey solution which includes delivery and installation of communications hardware, as well as training and enabling the PAF with SES-14 capacity to explore all the possibilities and improvements that the high-throughput satellite (HTS) can offer. SES-14's wide beams and high-throughput spot beams will allow the PAF to utilise it for a broad range of operations and achieve mission success while enabling their air fleet to stay connected no matter how remote the operations. In particular, the flexible HTS beams will deliver high-performing, forward-return connectivity for real-time information exchange.

"We are pleased to have found a partner in Luxembourg-based SES who has decades of experience delivering high-throughput, high-performance connectivity services to governments around the world. It allows us to advance our digital transformation ambitions thanks to the latest satellite technology," said General Marcos Francisco Robles Bocanegra, Director of Telematics for the Peruvian Air Force. "Real-time connectivity for the Air Force is a game-changer as it allows taking informed decisions in a timely way."

"We are delighted to apply SES's expertise in the Government and Defence domain to deliver a fully integrated solution that satisfies PAF's demanding connectivity requirements and complying with a challenging implementation schedule. A central part of the solution is SES-14, a GEO HTS, that already provided its efficiency enabling aero applications. We are delighted that the PAF is now using SES-14 to better connect its bases and pilots," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Enterprise Americas at SES.

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210405082/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com