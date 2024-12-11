Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
11.12.24
09:59 Uhr
0,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.12.2024 09:01 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Proposed Equity Placing

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Proposed Equity Placing 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Proposed Equity Placing 
11-Dec-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") 
Proposed Equity Placing 
 
Introduction 
Thalassa is a diversified holding company with investments in a range of public and private businesses in the FinTech/ 
RegTech, MedTech, Deep Tech/Robotics & Real Estate sectors. 
Thalassa aims to target a limited number of acquisition opportunities in both the public and private markets. Thalassa 
is an opportunistic, fundamental value investor willing to back excellent management teams over the long term. 
Professional Integrity, honesty and accountability are the pillars of our business. 
Thalassa's goal is to deliver long term shareholder value from a limited number of holdings. We actively engage with 
the management and boards of our holdings and contribute experience and expertise to support growth plans, encourage 
operational transformation or facilitate product extension and market expansion. 
The board of Thalassa (the 'Board') believes that the US markets are currently significantly overvalued and long 
overdue for a correction, whilst the UK and European markets are likely to suffer further headwinds due to increased 
political turmoil (France, Germany) exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, increased global competition, and the increasing 
risk of trade wars and punitive tariffs. The Board sees the aforementioned problems as opportunities to benefit from 
coming price dislocation and has decided to seek further equity capital by way of a placing, described further below, 
in order that it is in a position to maximise its ability to participate in such opportunities. 
Placing 
Thalassa is pleased to announce that it has entered into a placing agreement with Peterhouse Capital Limited 
("Peterhouse") to carry out a placing which will be targeted at selected financial institutions and existing Thalassa 
shareholders ("Placing"). 
Thalassa and its advisers are currently seeking approval from the FCA for the publication of a prospectus which is 
required in order for the placing shares to be admitted to the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the Official List 
of the FCA and to the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). Completion of the Placing is 
conditional on Admission. 
The Placing will be in the form of an auction process or 'Dutch Auction'. Peterhouse will seek bids from interested 
parties for placing shares in the range of GBP0.20 to GBP0.30 per placing share. Interested Thalassa shareholders and those 
appropriately qualified investors approached by Peterhouse will be able to bid for placing shares at a price in the 
specified range and for an amount of their choosing. The final price at which the Placing will be completed ("Placing 
Price") will be determined by the independent directors of the Board after they have taken advice from Peterhouse on 
all of the bids received, the price at which they have been made and for how many placing shares. Those interested 
parties who make a bid which is above the finally determined Placing Price will have their bids filled at the lower 
Placing Price. Those parties who make a bid below the Placing Price will not be able to participate in the Placing. 
Mr Soukup, and parties associated with him, have indicated their intention to participate in the placing up to GBP2 
million at a price to be determined independently of each other and by the outcome of the 'Dutch Auction' process. 
Application to the Placing 
To apply for Placing Shares, Existing Shareholders and other qualified investors should communicate their bid to 
Peterhouse via their stockbroker as Peterhouse cannot take direct orders from individual private investors. Existing 
Shareholders or other interested parties who wish to register their interest in participating in the Placing Shares 
should instruct their stockbroker to call Peterhouse on STX: 76086 or 020 7469 0938 or 020 7469 0936 or 020 7220 9797. 
Each bid should state the number of Placing Shares the existing shareholder or other qualified investor wishes to 
subscribe for, at what Placing price and the size of the order in which they wish to participate. 
Timetable 
The Placing is conditional, inter alia, upon the FCA approving a prospectus which the Board is targeting to achieve 
before the end of 2024. Peterhouse will be commencing the Placing today with a view to completing the auction process 
by Friday 13th December 2024 at the latest. 
 
 
END 
 
 
MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the 
purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 
No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 364332 
EQS News ID:  2048383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048383&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.